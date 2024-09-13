Kaizer Chiefs player Nkosingiphile Ngcobo got married to his long-term partner Thabisa Ntleki recently

The Midfielder shared images of himself and his wife wearing their traditional outfits

Nkosingphile Ngcobo and his dashing bride, Thabisa Ntleki, tied the knot this week. The news of their nuptials was met with mixed reactions from netizens online.

Kaizer Chiefs player Nkosingiphile Ngcobo got married at 24. Image: @mshini_ngcobo37

Source: Instagram

Nkosingphile gets married

Kaizer Chiefs Midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and his long-term partner Thabisa Ntleki have sealed the deal. The stars shared images of them wearing their traditional outfits, with Ntleki wearing a towel that reads "Becoming Mrs Ngcobo."

"Got married to my best Ngyabonga [Thank you] Shabeni," Ntleki wrote.

Mixed reactions to the news of Ngcobo's marriage

Mzansi gave mixed reactions to the news, with some congratulating him while others expressed disappointment

Here are the positive responses:

neo wished:

"Congratulations, my boy. I wish you a happy and healthy marriage. God loves you. He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22."

lindiwedube shared:

"Halala, welcome Makoti wethu omuhle @thabisa___n 🥹♥️ So happy for you two. Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness."

mhlangalindo said:

"It's good that our boy decided to settle down so he can focus on his career."

@hayman_Uviwe said:

"SA footballers are heading in the right direction. We need more of this. Get married before 25."

@Mtho2ko added:

"Good decision from the young man. This wedding will take him back into the starting lineup."

@JasonKyleJr stated:

"This woman will take great care of him. He chose well, I can tell. Not about slay queen badi yellow bone baddies. Phakama wena we Ngcobo Phakama! I wish him all the best."

Meanwhile, there are some people who are against this:

@TheRealGobetse argued:

"Is it a real wedding or? They’re still young for this nonsense."

@SimphiweUchila said:

"He is confused by this money. I would ever get married in my 20s, never!"

@MafikaMokhele said:

"For me, he is still too young to tie notes. Marriage stress might affect his performance."

