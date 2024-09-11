Kwaito legendary musician Spikiri and his wife Rushka recently celebrated their wedding anniversary

Mandla Spikiri took to Instagram to express his undying love for his wife, who has been with him for more than two decades

Mzansi showed the lovely couple love, and they wished them well in their marriage

Spikiri shared pictures of him and Rushka. image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @spikiri_mandla_reloaded on Instagram

Source: UGC

Celebrity couple Mandla Spikiri and his lovely wife Rushka celebrated their wedding anniversary this week.

Spikiri wishes wife a happy anniversary

On Instagram, the legendary Kwaito musician expressed his eternal love for Rushka. The pair got married on 10 September 2017 at Oakfield Farm. They have been together for almost 20 years.

"Happy Anniversary, my love," he said, adding a quote by Herman Hesse which said: “If I know what love is, it is because of you.”

To continue the festivities, Spikiri also celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, 11 September 2024. He wrote, "Happy birthday to me, May the coming year be even better than the last! Thank you, Lord God, for the gift of life."

Mzansi shows love to Spikiri and wife

Taking to the comments section, Mzansi wished the couple well and more happiness in their marriage.

kagisoyabakwena said:

"Love always wins. Happiest anniversary grootman."

thabangmaoba added:

"The King don father."

sanamchunu7 said:

"Happy anniversary my loves."

oskidoibelieve shared:

"My people."

nubian_mummy stated:

"Happy Anniversary to my parents. Love you so much."

sqeda_ice shared:

"Happy anniversary to you guys."

yvonnezaidman wished:

"Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple!! Wishing you many more ."

single added:

"Happy anniversary. May God continue to bless your union skeem."

m_zuza_m said:

"Great stuff Grootman."

giovanni_._2.6 said:

"More Years To You guys Together."

shavulworldwide2 wished:

"Thanks God, with such beautiful and loving caring parents you've blessed me with."

Bishop Nkambule remembers his wife

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bishop Nkambule penned a lovely letter to mark his 13th wedding anniversary with Zanele Mbokazi.

He celebrated their special day after the radio veteran was laid to rest on Saturday, 17 August, at the Durban International Convention Centre. Zanele Mbokazi was 52 years old when she lost her battle with lung cancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News