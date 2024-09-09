South African DJ Gogo Skhotheni shared a few touching words in honour of her son Monde Jr at his memorial service

The video of the mourning mother touched Mzansi, with people expressing sadness and heartbreak

The traditional healer looked really sad as she spoke about her young son Monde Jr, who has passed away

Media personality Gogo Skhotheni recently buried her son Monde Jr after his untimely passing on Monday, 2 September 2024. Speaking at his memorial service, the DJ shed a few tears as she spoke profoundly of her baby boy.

Gogo Skhotheni shed tears as she spoke at Monde Jr's memorial service. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Gogo Skhotheni speaks on son Monde Jr

Traditional healer and DJ Gogo Skhotheni honoured her son Monde Jr at his funeral service, which took place on 7 September 2024 at the House of Tabernacle. The service commenced at 9 AM, and he was later laid to rest at Secunda Cemetery.

Skhotheni was visibly heartbroken as she spoke about her son and thanked mourners who gathered to support her.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Gogo Skhotheni and Monde honour the memory of their son, Monde Jr., during his funeral service."

Mzansi comforts Gogo Skhotheni

South Africans were touched by Skhotheni's moving eulogy and prayer, with people expressing sadness and heartbreak for her and her family.

@TheRealSmomoh shared:

"It's really sad to lose your kid."

@prow_II cried:

"The pain of losing a kid."

@ReleGlo said:

"No parent deserves this."

dudushabalala8' shared:

"He fought like a soldier, his in a better place now. Condolences Gogo and your family. Rest in peace young king."

@EyesizweIntando added:

"My deepest condolences to them."

@biggieFNP said:

"Fly high little King."

letoyamakhenep said:

"No mother should have to bury her child. But kulungile. You’ll get through this. This pain will never go away, but it gets better over time."

