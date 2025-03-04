South African media personality and pastor Muzi Mthabela recently gushed over his wife on social media

The former Isibaya actor and his lovely wife recently hit the 18th wedding anniversary mark

Fans flooded to wish the doting couple well in their marriage and wished they could celebrate many more anniversaries

Veteran actor Muzi Mthabela recently gushed over his significant other in a touching Instagram post.

Muzi Mthabela shares loving photo with wife

The award-winning actor, best known for his role on Isibaya as Duma Ngema, penned a sweet note to his lovely wife on their special day.

Marking 18 wonderful years in their union, Muzi shared a cute Instagram picture, which was accompanied by a cute note.

"18 years and counting. It’s ONLY by grace. #MyDoofDoof. Asambe Mkami (let's go my wife.)"

Fans gush over Muzi and wife

Commenting on the photo, fans wished the actor and his wife well in their marriage. Peeps even wished them more anniversaries.

montshotheblack wished:

"Beautiful. God bless you even more."

asavela__m said:

"Happy anniversary, Bazali."

dellymalinga9 gushed:

"My best couple. May God keep shining on you."

goldivah1 stated:

"Happy anniversary boMthabela. I pray God keeps you together."

thokozanemotsi stated:

"What God put together, no man can separate. Congratulations, sir."

2lzgeorge remarked:

"I love that look. Nokuthula you are blessed mamma. Only God can create and sustain this masterpiece. A true work of art!"

nakedi_phochana shared:

"May the Lord Jesus continue to sustain you. Beautiful examples on our generation."

indoniyomoya said:

"To forever do you apart. You are an inspiration."

Muzi Mthabela gushes over wife with spicy bible verse

Tongues were wagging after Muzi Mthabela shared a photo and message dedicated to his wife. He used the book of Genesis in the Bible to describe his love for his wife.

"Then the rib which the Lord God had taken from man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man. And Adam said: 'This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh.' She shall be called Duf Duf (Doof Doof) because she was taken out of Ibutho (warrior).”

Fans were taking note from the actor turned pastor on how they too can show love to their significant others.

One fan, @siphokazimekane, reacted to the passage, saying:

"I love how you love your Queen and how you love each other. uThando oluThixo phakathi luhle ngokuba it cannot ba shaken. (Love that has been blessed by God can never be shaken by anybody.)"

Muzi has always gushed over his wife, who is always by his side. He never misses an opportunity to gush over her on social media.

J Something and wife celebrate anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, love continues to be in the air as celebrity couple J'Something and wifey Coco da Fonseca celebrated their legal wedding anniversary. The former Mi Casa bandmate shared a heartfelt tribute about love and companionship.

Fans admired the singer's public display of affection, with many praising the couple's inspiring relationship.

