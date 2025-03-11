South Africans are mourning the death of renowned playwright Athol Fugard, with tributes pouring in from fans, friends, and colleagues

Actor Dr John Kani shared a heartfelt post about his friend of over 60 years, expressing deep sorrow and honouring Fugard's legacy

The entertainment industry experienced significant losses in 2025, including the deaths of Winnie Khumalo, Doc Shebeleza, Crystal-Donna Roberts, and Zuluglamour

South Africans from all walks of life are mourning the death of popular playwright Athol Fugard. Internationally acclaimed actor Dr John Kani shared a touching post for his friend of more than 60 years.

Dr John Kani reacted to the death of Athol Fugard. Image: Ann Johansson/Corbis and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi Mourns Athol Fugard

Award-winning, prolific writer, director, and playwright Athol Fugard's fans, friends, and colleagues are mourning his untimely passing. The talented creative reportedly passed away at his home in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

Black Panther actor Dr. John Kani is among the high-profile individuals who have paid tribute to the popular author. Taking to his X page, Dr. Kani shared that he was saddened by the death of his longtime friend. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Athol Fugard. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Elder 🌹"

Fans React to Dr John Kani's Post

Social media users shared heartfelt condolence messages on Dr Kani's post.

@ThuliMadonsela3 commented:

"Truly sad. Like you, he made visible what was not, and through edutainment, conscientized us about injustices we needed to be aware of and resist. May his gallant soul #RIP. #RIPAtholFugard 💔🕊️💐"

@greenkleensa wrote:

"May he rest in peace. He has done so much for South Africa and her people. He led by example and carried with him a huge mirror that reflected our people."

@RealMbombo wrote:

"My condolences, bra John. I can almost imagine losing a friend of over 60 years. Umthi omkhulu uwile. A great patriot & activist. Farewell, Mr. Fugard. May his soul forever rest in peace."

@NtombiMaduna3 said:

"The theatre world suffers a great loss today. He made his mark. He inspired me in so many ways, and he will be missed. Sad news indeed."

@NtuliPitika said:

"He was one in a million. His contribution to our liberation speaks clearly. Recently, it was Breytenbach, another stalwart! We salute them!"

Dr John Kani posted a touching post after Athol Fugard's death. Image: Evening Standard

Source: Getty Images

SA Celebs Who Died in 2025

It's just three months into 2025, and the entertainment industry has lost several stars, including the legendary Winnie Khumalo, who died on 7 January 2025, and Doc Shebeleza, who passed away in February.

Former 7de Laan star Crystal-Donna Roberts recently passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. Ukhozi FM star Zuluglamour also passed away.

The Ranakas share Katlego's final hospital picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Manaka Ranaka and her family are still mourning the untimely death of the actress's eldest daughter Katlego Ranaka who passed away in January 2025.

The Ranakas are reeling following Katlego Ranaka's passing on 23 January. A picture of the 24-year-old mother of one in hospital was shared on her Instagram page by her family.

Source: Briefly News