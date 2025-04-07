Controversial South African sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni attended Inno Morolong's 33rd birthday celebration

Musa Khawula, the controversial celebrity gossipmonger, posted a video of the reality TV star at the party on X, alongside the influencer

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to Maweni attending Inno's party

Gogo Maweni attended Inno Morolong's birthday party. Image: Oupa Bopape

As we kicked off the month of April, South African baddie and influencer Inno Morolong celebrated another year around the sun as she turned 33.

Recently, Musa Khawula posted a clip revealing that controversial sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni attended Inno's 33rd birthday celebration at her house this past weekend.

Watch the clip below:

Many netizens react to Gogo Maweni attending Inno's party

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gogo Maweni attending Inno Morolong's birthday party. See some of their responses below:

@DigitalPen101 said:

"Inno looks like she is in her 40s."

@RichBlackWidow wrote:

"Think it’s a mistake, they meant 43rd birthday party."

@elegoregoreng responded:

"They don't look their age but older than their age. I blame make-up and all soughts of steroids they put in their bodies."

@eurielsammie1 replied:

"Oh 33? I thought she was older... nothing to do with how she looks by the way."

@Mappsy23 commented:

"How am I a year older than this babe? This is a hard 33."

Inno Morolong celebrated her 33rd birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Tebogo Thobejane claims Inno Morolong is still harassing her

Meanwhile, Tebogo Thobejane was initially satisfied with the court’s decision to place Inno Morolong under house arrest. Tebogo now feels the decision wasn’t enough to deter her former friend from continuing to harass her.

Speaking to TshisaLive, Tebogo Thobejane alleged that Inno Morolong is still threatening her despite being under house arrest.

“I was not going to address this publicly, but I am left with no choice. After enduring ongoing trauma, this woman is stopping at nothing to continue intimidating me. It is exhausting and unacceptable,” Tebogo said.

Inno Morolong changes her ways and turns to God.

News that Inno Morolong is still harassing Tebogo Thobejane will come as a surprise to a section of South Africans who were rooting for her after she seemingly turned a new leaf and became a born-again Christian.

The controversial social media star set tongues wagging after a video of her at a church in Free State was shared on social media.

Rumoured bae opens police case against Inno Morolong

Meanwhile, Inno Morolong was recently in the headlines for the wrong reasons. This was after her rumoured boyfriend and radio personality Paul Mtirara opened a police case against her.

The development came as a surprise as the two were rumoured to be serious and ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Tebogo Thobejane uses her influence to fight cyberbullying

Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane was using her influence against cyberbullying.

In an interview last year, the former Muvhango actress, who is a victim of online bullying herself, shared how she intended to eliminate cyberbullying.

