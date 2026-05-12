A Pretoria-based running club is under scrutiny after serious allegations of race qualification manipulation linked to marathon entry processes

Claims have emerged that two club members, including a prominent executive, were involved in suspected race-day irregularities

The allegations have triggered swift disciplinary action, with all implicated athletes reportedly suspended pending a formal investigation

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A Pretoria-based running couple has been drawn into a bib-swapping controversy linked to qualification for the Two Oceans Marathon in early April 2026.

The incident forms part of a second wave of allegations to hit the Cape Town-hosted ultra-marathon, which was won by Gerda Steyn, following earlier claims that two male athletes had swapped bibs to compete in the women’s race, allegedly impacting the top 10 finishing positions.

Pretoria-based runners caught in the scandal

According to Running Mann, the latest allegations involve athletes affiliated with a Pretoria-based club, Zwakala Athletics Club. One of the cases centres on a husband-and-wife pair, Sipho and Itebogeng Ntuli. Sipho serves as president of the club and reportedly completed his seventh World Marathon Majors star at the Sydney Marathon in August 2025.

In a blog post, Stuart Mann stated:

“It was reported to me that the wife, Itebogeng, had not run the 4h52 qualification time she claimed at the Wonderpark Akasia Marathon in January. The official online results show Itebogeng with a 4:52:43 and Sipho with a 5:53:25 finish time.”

He further alleged that during the race, Sipho was initially seen wearing bib number 9773 while Itebogeng wore 9774 before the pair separated. After the split, the numbers were reportedly reversed, with Sipho later seen wearing 9774 and Itebogeng 9773. Mann claimed the alleged in-race bib switch was intended to manipulate results and secure a false qualifying time for Itebogeng.

A second matter reported by Mann involves club member Leonea Foka, who faces separate allegations. It is claimed that a male runner completed a qualifying race on her behalf at Om Die Dam, and that she also submitted a fraudulent qualifying time for the Two Oceans Marathon.

Zwakala Athletics Club releases statement on cases

In response to the allegations, Zwakala Athletics Club issued a formal statement confirming immediate disciplinary action.

Thabo Mokebe, Secretary General of the club, said the organisation had been made aware of allegations involving race qualification irregularities linked to three members, including one executive committee member and two athletes. He said the club treats the matter with utmost seriousness and strongly condemns any conduct that undermines the integrity of the sport.

He confirmed that all three individuals had been suspended from club-related activities with immediate effect, pending a full investigation and formal disciplinary process.

Mokebe added that the club remains committed to upholding the statutes and regulations of Athletics South Africa (ASA) and other governing bodies, and said the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings would be communicated to stakeholders once concluded.

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Source: Briefly News