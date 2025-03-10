Priddy Ugly explained his social media absence, saying he has been prioritising his daughter, wife Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, family, and his relationship with God

The award-winning rapper assured fans that new music is on the way but did not specify a release date

Supporters praised his decision to focus on personal growth, while some inquired about previously teased projects

Award-winning South African rapper Priddy Ugly has explained to his X followers why he has been missing in action lately. The rapper said he has been focusing on his family and other important things.

Priddy Ugly has revealed that he is focusing on his family. Image: @priddy_ugly

Priddy Ugly reveals why he's been away

Top rapper Priddy Ugly has finally explained why he hasn't been active on his social media pages. The star whose music has been making waves and reaching major milestones broke his social media hiatus to update fans about what he had been up to behind the scenes.

Taking to his X page, the Ntja'ka hitmaker revealed that he has been taking a break from social media to focus on being a great father to his daughter with his wife Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Afrika Moloi. The star said he has been loving being a present father, bettering his life, putting his family first and prioritising his relationship with God.

"I’ve been quiet on this app. Missing dozens of calls & minding my business, it’s not that I don’t care about y'all. My focus is really just making it to my daughter’s extra murals, being present, upscaling my abilities, upgrading my home, getting this paper, building & maintaining my vehicles, putting family 1st, and bettering my relationship with God."

Priddy Ugly promises new music

However, the talented rapper hinted that he has new music coming soon for his fans. Although he did not give a date or time, he promised to drop something.

"You’ll get music soon though."

Fans react to Priddy Ugly's post

South African hip-hop heads were happy to hear from their favourite lyricist. Many applauded the star for taking some time off social media to focus on the important things in his life. Others were asking about some projects that he teased in the past.

@TeeTouchza said:

"Where is the music video for Falling? That @unclescrooch previewed on X."

@kyrie_krrish commented:

"Take your time."

@Lungs_SA added:

"Skyf Deluxe big bro 😌💯🔥🔥When might we expect it?"

@ITsolanku53043 commented:

"May you be always present and I hope that you fight the bloody migraines may the Lord continue blessing you big Dogg 🙏🤞❤️"

@yxngtshepxng said:

"Stay blessed King 👑"

Priddy Ugly has revealed that he has new music on the way. Image: @priddy_ugly

Priddy Ugly reveals he can't recite his verses

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Priddy Ugly raised eyebrows when he claimed that he struggles to rap his songs word for word.

Priddy Ugly recently opened up about struggling to recite several of his own songs, a problem that has become common among many musicians. Responding to RealSihleIV's Twitter (X) post asking netizens which of the Ntja'ka rapper's songs they'd recite without making mistakes, Priddy admitted that he would fail.

