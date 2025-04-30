Rising amapiano star Ciza achieved a significant goal in his career after his hit, Isaka , became the most streamed song in South Africa

The 24-year-old singer recently pulled on the DJ outfit and has already tasted mass success after getting Mzansi to groove to his beats

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Ciza, saying it’s his time to take over Mzansi’s music scene

Despite being a relative newcomer to the amapiano scene, Ciza’s hit Isaka became the most streamed song in South Africa.

The hit song achieved mass appeal upon its release, and the 24-year-old has been tipped to become a force in Mzansi music.

Ciza has become the most streamed artist in Mzansi with his hit song, 'Isaka'. Image: ciza.sa.

Source: Instagram

Despite becoming a DJ, Ciza said he is still a singer but his early success might keep him behind the decks after making an early impact with the foot-tapping Isaka.

Ciza hits the big time with Isaka

Watch Ciza perform his hit in the video below:

As the 24-year-old son of TK Nciza and Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla, Ciza has music coursing through his veins and is set to become a heavyweight star in the industry.

Ciza announced the release of Isaka on his Instagram account:

Since his debut as a Mzansi celebrity, the young performer has been busy performing in front of crowds while his personal life was questioned after reports of him dating Anele Zondo.

The 24-year-old has his work cut out for him after entering a competitive world filled with talented artists such as Daliwonga and Kabza De Small, who recently released a new song.

Ciza has tasted early success as an amapiano star. Image: ciza.sa.

Source: Instagram

Fans predict big things for Ciza

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Ciza and say that he is poised to become the new king of amapiano.

Silverback_be loves the song:

“Biggest song right now 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Mgucci_fab is impressed:

“🔥 You killed it.”

Iano_pianno rates the song highly:

“🔥🔥 I don't think there is any bigger song than this right now.”

Speedy_kay05 loves Ciza’s skills:

“You went hard with this one🙌👏🔥”

Malatsoa said where they heard the song first:

“If it wasn't for ‘Podcast and Chill’ with MacG I wouldn't have known the song. It's a banger indeed.”

Madisha_ronald made a suggestion:

“There is Zake's element on your Isaka hit. Please give us a collaboration with Bra Zakes.”

Xoliygee backs Ciza:

“It's your time 🙌🏾 killer song @ciza.sa ❤️”

Barbie_nthabi predicts great things:

“The rise of Ciza.”

22theboy is grooving to Isaka:

“Was listening to that song the whole day bro, that's called music, not bo Scotts Maphuma.”

Thabis0_012 is a fan:

“No dance challenge, no nepotism, no payola. Just good music.”

Scotts Maphuma and TOSS fail to impress at Cotton Fest

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano stars Scotts Maphuma and TOSS failed to impress fans during their performance at Cotton Fest on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

Despite their massive fan base, the duo’s performance failed to get people grooving after a social media video showed the crowd standing still as they were on stage.

