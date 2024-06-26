Ciza officially broke his silence in light of the rumours that he was cheating on Anele Zondo

The singer dismissed ever dating Anele, saying they're good friends and are both in relationships

However, social media is not only convinced that the couple is dating, they've also painted Anele as a predator

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ciza spoke about his relationship with Anele Zondo following the cheating rumours. Images: ciza.sa, anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

Ciza has officially addressed the rumours that he cheated on his girlfriend, Anele Zondo, after video footage captured the singer with another woman.

Ciza addresses Anele Zondo cheating rumours

In light of gossipmonger Musa Khawula's allegations against Ciza, the singer has officially broken his silence to set the record straight.

According to Fakaza News, the Bank Notification hitmaker not only rubbished claims that he cheated, but he further stated that he and Anele Zondo are not involved.

Ciza, who is TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu's son, says he's good friends with Anele and they have a great working relationship, asking netizens to stop the false narratives that are not good for the pregnant rapper:

"It’s disappointing that people are painting her out to be that person. Anele and I are good friends, and we work together; we're not dating. She is in a relationship, and so am I.

"This is not good for a pregnant woman. I wish people could just respect boundaries."

Meanwhile, Anele also casually shot down the rumours on her Twitter (X) page:

Mzansi reacts to Anele Zondo and Ciza drama

Sadly, with all these rumours going around, people seemingly put two and two together and have painted Anele as the bad guy for apparently dating someone way younger than her:

Roo_chelley_ asked:

"Why are y’all tip-toeing around this? She’s a predator, that’s it; a whole predator."

Piru4l compared them to Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane:

"It’s giving Sithelo and Andile."

IAmWhatIAmAt100 was shocked:

"Aye, these age gaps are stressing me. What are you doing with a 2k when you were born before 1996?"

lihlelelogmail1 said:

"There are so many Sithelo’s out there, but it's not talked about enough because some get a pass."

Mrsamoney7 wrote:

"Anele is beautiful, she can do better; I'm so disappointed."

FulufheloSingo posted:

"I am so disappointed. I wanted better for her."

Minnie Dlamini addresses cheating allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Minnie Dlamini's statement defending herself against the latest cheating allegations.

The actress was rumoured to have cheated on her husband with a big wig from MultiChoice, who sadly passed away recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News