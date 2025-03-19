Ciza explores DJing while remaining a musician, drawing inspiration from Black Coffee and Shimza as he enhances his skills in Afro-house and 3 Step Music

Ciza, son of TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, denies feeling pressured by his father’s legacy and focuses on hard work to achieve success

Ciza joins SA celebs like Gogo Skhotheni, Pearl Thusi, Inno Matijane, and Mbalenhle Mavimbela in the booming DJing industry while teasing new music

South African musician Nkululeko Nciza, popularly known by his stage name Ciza, has opened up about exploring DJing. The singer said becoming a DJ does not mean he is no longer a musician.

TK Nciza’s son Ciza has revealed that he has ventured into DJing. Image: @ciza.sa and @tknciza

Source: Instagram

Ciza explores DJing

Popular musician Ciza, who is known for hit songs like Adje, Come Alive, and Bank Notification has added another title to his name. The star added to the long list of celebrities from all walks of life who have ventured into the booming DJing industry.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, Ciza said becoming a DJ does not mean he is leaving behind being a musician, he is just enhancing his skills and what he brings to the table. Ciza also added that he draws inspiration from internationally acclaimed South African DJs Black Coffee and Shimza. He said:

"I’m still a singer, I’m a DJ, I’m an entertainer. I make 3 Step and Afro house music which are emerging genres taking the world by storm. South African sounds that are making a wave globally. In terms of the DJ world, I’m inspired by Black Coffee and Shimza, especially how far they’ve taken sound and culture. Production and vocals are Pharell and Wizkid."

Ciza on living up to his father's expectations

Ciza, who is the son of the legendary TK Nciza and Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu, said he hasn't felt the pressure to live up to his father's expectations. The singer who hopes to perform at international festivals in future said he has just worked hard and believes the results will prove his efforts eventually.

Ciza whose song, Isaka has been dominating TikTok said fans should look out for new music coming soon. The star who reiterated that he is still a singer also said that his new song will take Mzansi by storm.

TK Nciza’s son Ciza has revealed that he is now a DJ. Image: @ciza.sa

Source: Instagram

SA celebs who became DJs

The DJing industry is growing by the second in Mzansi. Several stars, including Gogo Skhotheni, Pearl Thusi, Inno Matijane and Mbalenhle Mavimbela recently became DJs.

Although the stars' decision to become DJs sparked criticism, they have ignored the naysayers and are following their dreams of becoming DJs.

Nasty C announces his Ivyson Tour Cape Town edition

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C's fans are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning rapper made an exciting announcement about the next place he will be performing.

Recently, the star who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Price City, which featured hit songs like Juice Back, announced on his Twitter (X) page that tickets to his Ivyson Tour Cape Town edition are now available on the site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News