South African hip hop rapper Nasty C recently announced his next stop for the Ivyson Tour

The multi-award-winning rapper excitedly let his fans and followers know that he will be heading to Cape Town for his Ivyson Tour

Many netizens shared their excitement on social media after Nasty C made the announcement

Nasty C announced his upcoming concert. Image: Dereck Green/Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C's fans are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning rapper made an exciting announcement about the next place he will be performing.

Recently, the star who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Price City, which featured hit songs like Juice Back, announced on his Twitter (X) page that tickets to his Ivyson Tour Cape Town edition are now available on the site.

Many netizens were excited about the star heading down to Cape Town. Nasty C wrote:

"Ivyson Tour Cape Town! Ticket link is in my bio."

Fans can't wait for Ivyson Tour

Shortly after Nasty C was announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, expressing how they couldn't wait to see the rapper perform. Here's what they had to say:

@rearabilwe93074 commented:

"We will be there no matter what."

@Blvck_ship responded:

"Yo nasty!!.... You still planning on coming to Nigeria?"

@therealpollen questioned:

"When are you coming to Pretoria."

@ShexyL45031 replied:

"Malawi is waiting for you."

Nasty C announced his next Ivyson Tour venue. Image: Dereck Green

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Nasty C

Nasty C's full name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, but he commonly goes by David Junior Ngcobo. According to Pianity, Nsikayesizwe has been nominated for over 30 awards thanks to his talent and has won eight awards, including three South African Music Awards for Best Male Artist, Best Newcomer, and Best Collaboration.

The rapper's career has been on the up, with IOL reporting that Nasty C and American rapper Rick Ross were on an Instagram live chat, discussing their respective careers and a possible collaboration between the duo.

