BET Award winner Makhadzi recently opened up about celebrating Valentine's Day alone

The musician shared on a Facebook post how painful the experience was for her to spend the day of love alone

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning that it wasn't a bad thing to spend Valentine's alone

Makhadzi spent Valentines' Day alone. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African celebrities met their fans' expectations with their Valentine's Day content. Timelines were painted red with stunning looks from some of our favourites, including Nadia Nakai. However, for Makhadzi, it was her worst Valentine's Day ever.

The BET Award winner recently opened up about how painful it was to spend the day of love alone without a partner. The star disclosed how she felt on her Facebook page.

She wrote:

"Today I felt the real pain of being single. It’s painful to watch other ladies getting flowers guys jealous down. I am sitting at the restaurant alone and I am only seeing people kissing each other. I want to cry Shem 😭😭😭hii."

See the post below:

Fans react to Makahadzi's valentines experience

Shortly after the star shared on social media that she didn't enjoy Valentine's Day for various reasons, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Makhadzi's post. Here's what they had to say:

Covenant Mathanda wrote:

"They we're kissing each other while playing your music."

Nipro Ratombo responded:

"Don't let the pressure get to you...for me, it's even worse, me today I was holding a candle for others...but I have already given up on these things so I don't stress about it."

Mzansi, President commented:

"Hau mara you know I spoke to King Monada he said he would get you some roses our Venda Queen."

Empress Evie replied:

"You're lying we saw your pictures with the love of your life master kg early in the morning."

Inno Morolong celebrates V-Day while under house arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong may be knee-deep in legal drama, but that did not stop our girl from celebrating Valentine's Day in style.

The star set timelines on fire with her sizzling pictures. Controversial media personality Inno Morolong is refusing to look like her problems. The star is currently serving a 12-month house arrest sentence house arrest after losing her case against club hostess and media personality Tebogo Thobejane.

