Rosette Ncwana opened up about recently joining the cast of The Mommy Club

Rosette Ncwana says she wants to show a different side of herself after joining 'The Mommy Club.'

Source: Instagram

Rosette Ncwana got real about joining the new cast of The Mommy Club and what viewers can expect from the new season.

Rosette Ncwana joins The Mommy Club

The Mommy Club fans are in for an electrifying new season as the show introduces some new faces, and famed supermodel and entrepreneur, Rosette Ncwana, has joined the cast!

Known for her decades-long career in the industry, not to mention her alleged run-in with the law, Rosette told Briefly News that joining the show was an opportunity for her to share another side of herself:

"As someone who is in the spotlight, it’s easy for people to see only one dimension of who I am. I wanted to be part of something authentic that connects with people."

Rosette said being on the show showed her that she's much stronger than she thought:

"I learned that I’m capable of handling more than I give myself credit for. Filming showed me that I can be flexible and also firm in what I stand for. I can be strong in tough situations while also embracing the moments that make me feel vulnerable. Both sides of me are important.

"The show is real and entertaining! It isn’t just about motherhood - it’s about powerful women navigating life, love, friendships, and personal growth."

The Mommy Club season three officially streams on 15 February 2025, and fans have already begun the countdown:

Rosette Ncwana says joining 'The Mommy Club' exposed her to her hidden potential.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi raves over The Mommy Club

Fans can't wait for all the drama from Joburg's favourite mommies:

South African media personality, LaConco, was impatient:

"The 15th of Feb seems so far."

mssassychocolate said:

"Only watching it for Her Majesty’s reactions and commentary; what an absolute babe!"

macibalkhulu wrote:

"That's me running back to Showmax."

tabitha.luthuli was relieved:

"Finally, my life is rosey!"

heart_of_mothering posted:

"A reason to resubscribe to Showmax."

wadzithendo was excited:

"Can we call it Mommy’s Club Drama, because, wow! I cannot wait!"

callmemrsdlamini declared:

"Yoh! Looks like it’s about to be the best season yet!"

The Mommy Club franchise expands

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to The Mommy Club expanding its franchise and introducing new mommies.

The show's Afrikaans spinoff is set to be one to watch, and fans are already anticipating entertainment, luxury and loads of drama.

