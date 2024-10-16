South African model Rosette Ncwana was spotted in court recently after an alleged case of theft and burglary was opened against her

It is said the Young Famous and African reality TV star apparently broke into the premises of her aesthetic company and stole a few items

A source told Briefly News that her former business partner opened a case against her for the incident, which happened at the beginning of 2024

Businesswoman and reality TV star Rosette Ncwana was spotted at the Randburg Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, 15 October, over theft and burglary charges.

Rosette Ncwana makes court appearance

Mzansi personality Rosette Ncwana appeared in court this week facing allegations of theft and burglary.

A source told Briefly News that the alleged crime Rosette Ncwana is accused of committing occurred at her company's business premises, Life Med Aesthetics.

Why was Rosette Ncwana in court?

The Young Famous and African S2 reality TV star allegedly broke into the business premises and stole some valuable items.

The source further noted that her former business partner opened a case against her, claiming that the incident took place at the start of 2024.

"She apparently broke into the premises of the aesthetic business they owned together and stole valuable goods to sell them privately. I guess it must have been a very tough Januworry," the source stated.

It is further claimed that they are now at loggerheads following the incident.

"They have since been at loggerheads since Rena opened a burglary and theft case against Rosette."

Rosette Ncwana's love drama with ex friend and Andile Ncube

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rosette Ncwana was said to have broken the friendship code when she hooked up with her friend's lover.

The man in question is a businessman who lost his wife to cancer. The said businessman dated Rosette's friend, but she allegedly snatched him from her.

The rumours came at a time when Rosette was also said to have gotten back with her baby daddy, reality TV star Andile Ncube, and her fans seemingly approved of their relationship.

