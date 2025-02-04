The Mommy Club is once again expanding its franchise and has introduced some new mommies

The Afrikaans spinoff, Van Die Hoofstad , features a cast of five dynamic women who will take motherhood to new heights

Mzansi is seated in wait as they anticipate nothing short of drama and everything fabulous from the ladies

Briefly News got more details about the exciting new show and what viewers can expect

‘The Mommy Club’ franchise welcomed an Afrikaans spinoff, 'Van Die Hoofstad.' Images: Supplied

Source: Original

The Mommy Club has officially introduced an Afrikaans spinoff, and fans are anxiously waiting to see what the ladies have in store for them.

The Mommy Club launches Afrikaans spinoff

Coming from the success of The Mommy Club and the Sugar & Spice edition, the franchise, produced by POP24, is growing, and a new bombshell has entered the villa.

Premiering on 14 March 2025, The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad (From the Capital) is the franchise's Afrikaans spinoff featuring a cast of five fabulous women taking over Gauteng's capital city, Pretoria.

'The Mommy Club' announced an Afrikaans spinoff, 'Van Die Hoofstad.' Image: Supplied

Source: Original

The ladies include Tessa Tullues, Louise Volschenk, Ansu Viljoen, Johandri Johnson and Crystal Van Der Burgh.

MultiChoice Connected Video's Katlego Molubi spoke to Briefly News about what viewers can expect from the new mommies on the block:

"The season offers a front-row seat to the lives of these extraordinary mothers as they navigate the complexities of raising kids, managing marriages, and juggling their glamorous lifestyles."

Here's what Mzansi said about The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad

Fans are already counting down and looking forward to some drama:

okuhleMzi was excited:

"Oh, I love white women’s business; their drama is unmatched!"

queenmoroka01 added:

"Definitely gonna watch! However, I just hope they all knew each other prior to shooting. This thing of them meeting on screen for the first time becomes tense and the drama always feels forced."

ThandokaMzimela wrote:

"I’m definitely watching this! These reality shows where they speak Afrikaans are the business!"

FaraNani04 posted:

"All those lip fillers scream money. This is worth a watch!"

Pearl_Mahlati laughed:

"If we could watch 7de Laan, this is nothing."

GontsePooe was curious:

"Will they only speak in Afrikaans?"

