It appears that Yolanda threw some shade at Gugu after the Big Brother Mzansi housemate was evicted

The former contestant mocked the sangoma after she claimed to have seen her disqualification in a dream

Fans of the show trolled Gugu, while some claimed that the eviction was uncalled for

Uh-oh! Yolanda couldn't wait to fire shots at the now-former BB Mzansi housemate, Gugu.

Yolanda mocks Gugu amid eviction

Another bombshell has sadly left the villa after Big Brother Mzansi announced another eviction.

Social media-famous sangoma, Gugu Ndabezitha, has been disqualified from the competition after recently being nominated for eviction alongside Nsuku and Kay-B and sadly, Nsuku was the last girl standing.

This comes after KayB was kicked out of the house for allegedly assaulting another housemate, and it's clear that Biggie's steps can never be predicted.

Reacting to Gugu's eviction was former housemate, Eulenda "Yolanda" Mukondeleli, who seemed to throw shade at the sangoma's exit after she claimed to have dreamed of her disqualification:

Mzansi weighs in on Gugu's eviction

Viewers said Gugu brought nothing to the show and mocked her for claiming she dreamed of her eviction:

FootballStage_1 asked:

"Lol, why didn't she stop it?"

endaqueen5 said:

"Goodbye to her. I mean, she was not giving us anything."

ManugaTshilidzi laughed:

"She should’ve prevented it."

LNtunzi was stunned:

"Yoh, I respect Biggie's house. Even a sangoma gets kicked out."

szntym posted:

"The house won't even notice her absence."

Meanwhile, others said Gugu's eviction was uncalled for:

Johnwick_1239 said:

"This one broke my heart, I don't know why. Just didn't sit well with me."

Lorraine_Raps asked:

"Why did you close voting lines if you knew you were going to evict?"

Msndlebenkomo argued:

"Not fair, Gugu's fans were not given enough time to vote."

