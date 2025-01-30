Former ‘BB Mzansi’ Housemate Bravo B Seemingly Reacts to KayB Getting Kicked Out
- Bravo B seemingly shared his thoughts, in not so many words, about KayB's exit from Big Brother Mzansi
- The former housemate appeared to express disappointment at the verdict, and fans flooded his comments section with their takes
- Viewers spoke on the drama in the new season, while others lamented Bravo's controversial exit from the show
Bravo B seemed unimpressed after learning that KayB was disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi.
Bravo B reacts to KayB's exit
Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Bravo B, appears to be watching the show from the sidelines after his appearance in the fourth season.
The controversial housemate was disqualified from the competition after making some horrid remarks that made major headlines for days on end.
Appearing from the shadows in his latest Twitter (X) post, Bravo shared three face-palm emojis. This comes after KayB was kicked out of the show for allegedly assaulting fellow contestants.
Other past contestants who've shared their thoughts about the show include Liema Pantsi, who recently commented on the new Big Brother house and said it was much nicer than theirs.
Mzansi reacts to Bravo B's comment
Netizens put two and two together and believe Bravo was reacting to the BB Mzansi drama, and proceeded to share their thoughts as well:
tee_nando said:
"Ey, last year was not easy. I stopped watching the show the same day you left."
GuguPhangela recalled:
"It made me remember the day you got disqualified, it was so painful."
Boity7600 wrote:
"Thank God I’m not attached anymore, I almost died because of your disqualification."
sindsgal posted:
"I stayed for 3 weeks not watching Big Brother last year, the pain was too deep."
OLetsobana confessed:
"Your disqualification still pains me even today."
thembeka_lov465 opened up:
"I couldn’t sleep and eat properly for 2 months, I cried after your eviction."
Cyndy_Msibii added:
"Now you know how we felt. We defended you like our lives depended on it."
Ashley Ogle labelled assault apologist
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle's controversial comments about assault.
The Big Brother Mzansi contestant claimed that abusers deserved forgiveness as they too may have experienced the same kind of abuse in their past, and Mzansi called her out.
