Ashley Ogle is having another horrible week on social media after seemingly siding with rapists

The BB Mzansi contestant says she often tries to understand why perpetrators do what they do instead of blaming them for their crimes

Mzansi said Ashley was irredeemable and labelled her an apologist and "pick-me"

Ashley Ogle's latest comments seemingly defending rapists did not sit well with BB Mzansi viewers.

Ashley Ogle seemingly sides with abusers

Big Brother Mzansi is off to a messy start, and many contestants have gradually revealed their characters on the show.

Ashley Ogle has been topping social media trends for her problematic behaviour, but a video of her sharing a controversial opinion about sexual assault was the cherry on top.

According to the troublesome BB Mzansi contestant, when someone has been assaulted, instead of bashing the offender, she wants to first identify what led to the assault in the first place:

"A lot of the times, sexual assault happens from people who have experienced the same thing and we don't know. I always try to dig deeper into why something like that happened."

She said she advocates for forgiveness, as many perpetrators may have also been victims. Twitter (X) user truthicon_ shared the video:

Here's what Mzansi said about Ashley Ogle's comment

Netizens were disgusted but not surprised after Ashley and Bonnie Bee victim-blamed Kay B:

_Lerumo_ said:

"I genuinely can't wait for this girl to get out of that house. I'm sick of her."

IsabellaShoyom1 wrote:

"The fact that her fans are trying to defend this and the other nasty apologist things she has said, lmao. Not even surprised."

Sydney_Luo posted:

"I'm glad they didn't disqualify her. She keeps showing how irredeemable she is."

asemuhlejaded added:

"It’s so sad that her thought process is like that."

lomzi__ commented:

"Ashley is a pick-me, and pick-me women are as dangerous as misogynistic men because they always try to excuse men's behaviour. Assault is never justifiable under any circumstances."

Bonnie Bee gets evicted

In more Big Brother Mzansi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonnie Bee getting kicked out.

Viewers flooded social media rejoicing at her long-awaited exit after building a bad reputation for herself on the show.

