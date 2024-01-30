Bravo B shot to fame - or rather, infamy - after making history in the Big Brother Mzansi franchise

The KZN-born food vendor found himself in the centre of controversy after he made disturbing comments involving the abuse of another housemate

Since his expulsion from the show, many conversations have ensued about who he is and how shows can prevent such incidents in future

Briefly News spoke to an anti-GBV activist Yolanda Dyantyi to share some insight into how best to handle such situations that occur on a broadcast platform

Big Brother Mzansi has been topping the trends recently after a scandal rocked the popular reality TV show. Lindokuhle “Bravo B” Nsele found himself unceremoniously booted from the house for inexcusable behaviour.

The 26-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal was seen talking to Tshepo “Makhekhe" Tau, allegedly plotting to engage in sexual intercourse with a drunk housemate.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Bravo B was booted off the show. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The conversation, which was broadcast to the millions who tuned into the show, was met with immediate outrage and a mass call for Big Brother to address the matter immediately. This resulted in Bravo B being shown the door.

Who is Bravo B?

Bravo B left as quickly as he arrived, but in that short space of time, he managed to make an impact in the house.

Lindokuhle “Bravo B” Nsele hails from KwaZizane in KwaZulu-Natal. He works as a food vendor and entered the Big Brother competition to promote his business and to gain a bit of fame. He kinda did… but sadly, not the right kind.

Contrary to the drama that led to his expulsion, Bravo B had painted himself as a guy who does not smoke, drink or engage in debauchery. He did admit to liking to groove every now and then, though.

In his pre-interview with Big Brother Mzansi, Bravo B admitted that he was a polygamist at heart.

“I kiss them all because ngiyindoda yomZulu (I’m a Zulu man). I believe in esthenjeni (polygamy), so I need to test and test and test until I find the right one.”

The 26-year-old often described himself as a simple man with simple tastes. He once expressed that his favourite food was amagwinya (vetkoek) while on the show.

Bravo B’s response to getting booted off the show

Immediately after Bravo B was called out online, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic, under Multichoice, issued a strongly-worded statement about the incident:

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take gender-based violence seriously.

“The housemate that initiated and drove the conversation [Bravo B] has been disqualified from the game and the other housemate [Makhekhe] will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquettes. Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.”

Bravo B seemed genuinely shocked by the punishment as his reaction was aired on-air for all to see.

A day after his expulsion, the former housemate, through his management team, released a statement addressing the incident:

In the statement, Bravo B expressed remorse:

“Bravo B deeply regrets the actions that led to this outcome, and he takes full responsibility for the disappointment and hurt caused. In this moment of reflection, he expresses profound remorse and emphasises that he is not proud of what transpired.”

Big Brother Mzansi responds

Responding to a query from Briefly News about the way forward for the show and the proposed punishment for the remaining housemate, Makhekhe, the show responded:

”Friday’s incident was a very sensitive situation, not only for Makhekhe, but all the housemates, and each one of them will be provided with ongoing off-air counselling for as long as they need to.”

Bravo B’s small fanbase rally behind him

In his short time in the Big Brother house, Bravo B managed to amass a small fanbase, the “Bravobees”, who have stood with him even after his expulsion.

The fans have taken to social media to call out what they believe is a harsh punishment. Some have even asked the former housemate to set up a crowdfunding account so they could donate money to him.

Anti-GBV expert weighs in on the harassment of women on public platforms

Speaking to Briefly News, anti-GBV activist Yolanda Dyantyi said:

“I am not surprised at the recent events that have unfolded on the show as I understand that the very same game show was cancelled some years ago for an actual rape incident that occurred on set amongst the contestants.

"Years later upon a renewed redemption arc, the platform is followed by almost the same fate, and that's because there's also no actually escaping rape culture as we presently know it and experience it in South Africa.

"The conversation between the two male contestants planning to sexually assault a woman on the BB platform shows just how violent the men of this country are on a microscopic level.”

Dyantyi also added that she believes that both contestants should have been removed from the show:

“How do you keep a man in the same space as the woman who almost became a victim to the violent intentions of the man?”

On possible solutions for the show going forward, the activist said:

“The Riotous Assemblies Act 17 of 1956 highlights how conspiracy to commit a crime is punishable by law and it’s also wide that it covers an array of sexual violence. My point is that with this above, if I was the woman contestant who the transgressors were talking about and conspiring to harm, I would personally open a criminal case against them as theres sufficient evidence to support the charge.”

Bravo B introduces Maskandi to BBMzansi house

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Lindokuhle 'Bravo B' Nsele made history in the Big Brother Mzansi house by introducing Maskandi music.

The 26-year-old food vendor amazed viewers, showing that he is proud of his roots, as his initial intention when joining was to promote his hometown.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News