Mzansi Magic Introduces New Dating Show ‘The Catch’, SA Reacts: “I Am Tired of These Dating Shows”
- The South African favourite TV channel, Mzansi Magic has excitedly announced their new reality TV show
- The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted about the new dating show, The Catch which will premiere in February 2025
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the new show
It's a new year and Mzansi Magic has introduced a new show for all its viewers.
A new dating show to premiere on Mzansi Magic
Social media has been buzzing as an exciting new show was announced on social media recently.
Entertainment commentator Phila Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that Mzansi Magic, the most popular TV channel, will launch a new dating show called The Catch on Sunday, February 16, 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The South African actor and TV personality Kat Sinivasan will host the show.
Mphela shared the trailer of the new show and captioned it:
"NEW SHOW: The Catch. In a new dating show hosted by Kat Sinivasan. 8 single women are on a mission to find a suitor. But here’s the twist: among them are eight sneaky impostors posing as eligible bachelors, ready to break hearts and steal the prize. The Catch premieres Sunday 16 February at 21:00 on Mzansi Magic."
Netizens react to the new show
Shortly after the trailer of the new show, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the upcoming reality show. Here's what they had to say:
@TumeloTiger1 said:
"What's up ka all these dating shows. We need something more original, more Mzansi."
@mamtungwa_ wrote:
"I am tired of these dating shows, sex shows. What happened to so you think you can dance, comedy competitions."
@yeyeye_gugu responded:
"Nothing like mjolo content for a South African audience."
@Mncedisi_Dube_ replied:
"Can we come up with shows where we find work for new graduates? Umm, what about that? Mjolo wani nje!"
The Bala family lays Tata Jaftha to rest
In a previous report from Briefly News, The Bala family mourned the loss of their father, Sebenzile “Tatu Jafta”.
The much-loved family man is said to have died suddenly after a trip to the hospital. Loyiso, Zwai, and Pinky sent heartfelt messages to their father and received comforting words from their supporters.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za