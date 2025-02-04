The South African favourite TV channel, Mzansi Magic has excitedly announced their new reality TV show

It's a new year and Mzansi Magic has introduced a new show for all its viewers.

A new dating show to premiere on Mzansi Magic

Social media has been buzzing as an exciting new show was announced on social media recently.

Entertainment commentator Phila Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that Mzansi Magic, the most popular TV channel, will launch a new dating show called The Catch on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The South African actor and TV personality Kat Sinivasan will host the show.

Mphela shared the trailer of the new show and captioned it:

"NEW SHOW: The Catch. In a new dating show hosted by Kat Sinivasan. 8 single women are on a mission to find a suitor. But here’s the twist: among them are eight sneaky impostors posing as eligible bachelors, ready to break hearts and steal the prize. The Catch premieres Sunday 16 February at 21:00 on Mzansi Magic."

Netizens react to the new show

Shortly after the trailer of the new show, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the upcoming reality show. Here's what they had to say:

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"What's up ka all these dating shows. We need something more original, more Mzansi."

@mamtungwa_ wrote:

"I am tired of these dating shows, sex shows. What happened to so you think you can dance, comedy competitions."

@yeyeye_gugu responded:

"Nothing like mjolo content for a South African audience."

@Mncedisi_Dube_ replied:

"Can we come up with shows where we find work for new graduates? Umm, what about that? Mjolo wani nje!"

