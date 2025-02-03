Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' reality TV star Gugu has responded to her eviction from the show

The housemate was evicted on Sunday, 3 February after reality TV star KayB was disqualified during the week

The evicted contestant revealed in an interview on Monday that she's grateful for the opportunity

Sangoma Gugu reacts to her 'Big Brother Mzansi' eviction. Image: Big Brother Mzansi

Popular reality TV star Gugu, real name Nokulunga Ndabezitha has opened up about leaving the Big Brother Mzansi TV show.

The sangoma's departure comes a week after Bonnie Bee's eviction from the reality TV show.

Ndabezitha revealed in an Interview with TshisaLIVE on Monday, 3 February that she's grateful for the opportunity she was given to be part of the show.

She adds that she's been wanting to be on the show, the experience was wonderful, and she wouldn't change it.

The reality TV star adds that she prayed when she left the show as she wasn't able to do that on the show.

Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Gugu's eviction on social media on Sunday, 2 February.

Sangoma Gugu reacts to her 'Big Brother Mzansi' eviction. Image: Big Brother Mzansi

South Africans react to her departure

@AfricaLiberal said:

"Gugu may not have been people's favourite but at least she left the house with her self-respect, integrity, and dignity still intact. Going to Big Brother and losing parts of yourself because you want to stand out shows a huge lack of self-love. #BBMzansi #BBMzanziUmlilo."

@Tvmii_R said:

"Imagine listening to people who saved Philile over Gugu, telling us to stop voting for Uyanda because he quoted a bible verse? I must be on drugs sana. We will vote for our pity fave! In fact you might as well join this pity party there’s room for more lmao."

@ThobeMkhabela replied:

"I still can't believe Gugu left before Philile."

KayB gets disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the popular reality TV star KayB has been kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show.

It is believed the reality TV star recently harassed some of the contestants on the show and was shown the door by Big Brother.

