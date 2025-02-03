'Big Brother Mzansi': Kay B Apologises After Getting Disqualified for Violating Beekay
- Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant KayB has sent a video where she apologised to the remaining housemates
- This follows an alleged assault incident in which Big Brother said in a statement that they condemn
- Following her axing, team BeeKay reacted to the decision, saying they wish Kay B would take the time to reflect on her actions
Almost a week after getting eliminated from the Big Brother Mzansi competition, Kay B has addressed the incident and is apologetic of her actions.
Kay B issues apology to fellow housemates and viewers
In a recent broadcast of Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition, former housemate KayB shared a video addressing the assault incident which caused her sudden exit. KayB first expressed gratitude after being given the opportunity to be in the house.
"Thank you for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that was granted for me. It was an experience for me. I had an adventure," she started.
"I just want to apologise to South Africa and the rest of the housemates that I am really sorry," she continued.
Big Brother released a statement saying they investigated KayB for allegedly physically violating Beekay.
"...taking into account the serious nature of the claim, Big Brother has decided that the housemate Kay B will be disqualified from the house," they wrote.
The Bloemfontein native further wished the remaining contestants well in their journey.
"To my fellow housemates, in anyway that I did something I am really sorry. Goodluck and make this journey count," she ended her message.
A user, @simplykimm noted how drained KayB seems, implying that she really does look apologetic of her actions. Watch the X video below:
Mzansi reacts to KayB's apology
This is how some people reacted to KayB's apology:
@According2Lebo said:
"Okay, let us put aside her forwardness. Her violating people when she knows how it feels like to be violated is what shocks me."
@shairmain_ stated:
"The results of being too forward, she was too much always swearing."
@MamaboloHellen encouraged:
"I love you @KaybMphirime! Hold your heart, high girl. We don't know what happened, learn from that, and forgive yourself."
