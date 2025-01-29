Big Brother Mzansi contestant Siphesihle Mabaso is more than just a housemate as she possesses multiple talents

Mabaso is also a talented vocalist and DJ fans are rallying behind the muso to win the coveted price

Siphesihle Mabaso's manager, Senzo Phakathi, told Briefly News, that there is more to Mabaso than what meets the eye

'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate Siphesihle Mabaso is a beauty with a heart of gold. Image: @siphesihlemabaso

Musician and now reality TV star, contestant Siphesihle Mabaso is stealing hearts on Big Brother Mzansi. However, there is more than what meets the eye.

Housemate Siphesihle Mabaso is also a musician

Siphesihle Mabaso is one housemate to look out for as she possesses many talents. She is on this year's Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition. Senzo Phakathi, Siphesihle Mabaso's manager, told Briefly News, she has more to offer while at the Big Brother house. The 28-year-old is also a talented vocalist and DJ.

"Siphesihle is a talented female vocalist and DJ. Admired not only for her musical abilities but also for her grounded personality and eloquent nature she is a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and self-awareness.

"Since entering the Big Brother house, she has demonstrated that one does not need to resort to being disrespectful or out of character to gain love and respect from others," he said.

'Big Brother Mzansi' contestant Siphesihle Mabaso shines on reality show. Image: @siphesihlemabaso

Fans in awe over Mabaso

Mabaso is also a fan-favourite as people are rallying behind the muso to win the coveted price at the end of the competition.

maposalindokuhle said:

"I gave her all my 750 votes pls let's keep on pushing."

phakathi senzo gushed:

"I know our girl Siphesihle got it on lock!!"

@EzamaCirha shared:

:Siphesihle is beautiful, we can’t let that beauty leave. Her fans give me a link and will give her 100."

@Inco______Gnito replied:

"Not only is she smart but she is also idntelligent, beautiful an kind-hearted people love Siphesihle."

Big Brother announces eliminations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi recently announced all the housemates who have been nominated for the upcoming elimination this week.

Housemates Nsuku, Gugu and Kay B are among the other housemates who are nominated for elimination and fans are working hard to keep them in the house.

