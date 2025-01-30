Team BeeKay has reacted to KayB's dramatic exit from Big Brother Mzansi following an assault incident

Big Brother issued a statement saying they condemned this act and that there is zero tolerance in the house

BeeKay shared that he wishes KayB could use this time as a learning curve on how to do better as a person

BeeKay responded to KayB's disqualification on 'Big Brother Mzansi' after violating him. Image: Mzansi Magic

Drama is never something out of the ordinary on Big Brother Mzansi. Contestant KayB was disqualified from the house effective immediately following a shocking case of assault.

Big Brother Mzansi kicks out KayB from house

In a shocking twist in the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition, housemate KayB has been eliminated from the competition. According to a statement released by Big Brother, KayB physically violated a housemate. This act of violence is not tolerated in the house, hence the swift decision to disqualify the Bloemfontein native.

"...taking into account the serious nature of the claim, Big Brother has decided that the housemate Kay B will be disqualified from the house," they wrote.

The organisation made it clear that they do not tolerate such acts and that there is zero tolerance in the house. Following the incident, they even held an edu talk on GBV. Even former housemate BravoB reacted to the drama.

Team BeeKay reacts to KayB's disqualification

Reacting to KayB's disqualification, Team Beekay issued a statement saying they welcome this decision and that their hearts are with other housemates.

"We acknowledge the recent disqualification of Kaybee from the Big Brother house due to misconduct that seriously offended fellow housemates. We recognize the impact of her actions on those affected, while our thoughts are with everyone involved," the statement reads.

The team shared that they wish for KayB to reflect on her actions and try to do better next time.

"We extend strength and light to her as she reflects and learns from this experience. At the same time, we stand in support of those who were affected and hope for healing for all parties. Let this moment serve as a reminder of the importance of accountability, respect, and growth," the statement ends.

BeeKay welcomes the decision from Big Brother to eliminate KayB's. Image: @BeeKayRSA

