South Africans have responded to reality TV star Gugu's eviction from the Big Brother Mzansi TV show

The housemate was evicted on Sunday, 3 February after reality TV star KayB was disqualified during the week

The evicted contestant was also mocked on social media by former housemates on social media

SA reacts to Gugu's eviction from 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Images: Big Brother Mzanzi

Source: UGC

Popular reality TV star Gugu topped Twitter trends on Sunday, 2 February when she got evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show.

The housemate also made headlines when former Big Brother Mzansi star Yolanda seemingly mocked her eviction.

Gugu's eviction comes a few days after Bonnie Bee's eviction from the reality TV show.

Big Brother Mzansi confirmed Gugu's eviction on social media on Sunday, 2 February.

South Africans respond to her eviction

@Presh_amazing said:

"One thing about KwaZulu-Natal people. They will vote, lol they came through for furniture Philile. Bye, Gugu you gave us small drama when people had already picked faves."

@macphoniQ replied:

"Nna ore bhorile Big Brother shem we wanted 2 gone despite the disqualification transpired during the week. Now we gonna watch Mata and Philile for another week."

@MissSasah said:

"Smash is not doing justice to the show. Eviction shows are just pure mediocre! Even if you don’t watch it, nothing is interesting you’ll miss. No suspense, nothing, just vibes."

@BetwayQueen2 said:

"I just feel her pain I think she needs counseling. She's deeply in pain, may God see her through. No one is perfect, let's stop being too harsh and too judgemental. We are also not perfect at all."

@KB_Ramasimong

"Yal preferred Philile? Yoh, this season is a mess. Check how boring it is now. Bonnie Bee left, content went away too."

@ii_naome

"She brought nothing but shades and boots. Makahambe sana", (she must go).

@miss_wydra

"Eix. I wonder if she knows that all the people she owes money to are waiting for her outside the house. Allegedly."

@Stevens76238032

"As long my daug Uyanda is safe hayi ke sana I'm happy."

KayB gets disqualified from Big Brother Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the popular reality TV star KayB has been kicked out of the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show.

It is believed the reality TV star recently harassed some of the contestants on the show and was shown the door by Big Brother.

Source: Briefly News