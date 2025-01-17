Many fans and followers on social media hyped up to the upcoming Showmax presents Tyla

The two talented media personalities, Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena and Kat Sinivasan will be hosting the show's red carpet

Speaking to Briefly News, Moozlie shared how excited she is to be hosting Showmax's red carpet live at Tyla's show

Moozlie and Kat will host Tyla's Showmax red carpet. Image: Supplied.

South African Grammy Award winner Tyla is set to bring the heat to Pretoria this coming weekend. She will be hosting her concert once again at the SunBet Arena.

Moozlie and Kat to host red carpet at Showmax Presents Tyla

The countdown to Tyla's concert on 18 January has officially begun. The show was reportedly added following overwhelming demand for her shows after her historic Cape Town and Johannesburg concerts.

Amid all the happiness, media personalities Moozlie and Kat Sinivasan will host the red carpet at Showmax Presents Tyla during the concert in Pretoria.

Speaking to Briefly News, Moozlie expressed her excitement about hosting Showmax's red carpet live at Tyla's show.

She said:

"As a pretty girl from Joburg myself, there is nowhere in the world I’d rather be! I absolutely love Tyla, and I can’t wait to take SA music and culture to a whole new level with her and all the Tygers live from Showmax’s red carpet right here in Mzansi!"

Moozlie will also be hosting the red carpet at Showmax Presents Tyla. Image: Greg Doherty

Kat Sinivasan also told Briefly News how excited he is to be chosen to host the Showmax Presents Tyla red carpet on Saturday, 18 January 2025.

He said:

"I’m thrilled to be hosting the Tyla Red Carpet! Tyla is an absolute powerhouse of talent and creativity, with her captivating vocals and mesmerising stage presence. She’s not just an artist; she’s a force, constantly pushing boundaries and inspiring fans worldwide. Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we bring her energy and excitement to Showmax. It’s going to be pure magic."

Tyla's lukewarm performance fails to impress

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of South African singer Tyla performing in South Africa has left a sour taste in fans' mouths. Many noted how tired and bored the Water singer looked on stage.

Tyla is known for her energetic performances and dance moves, which have gone viral on social media. However, the star failed to impress fans when she recently took the stage.

