A video of South African singer Tyla performing in South Africa has left a sour taste in fans' mouths. Many noted how tired and bored the Water singer looked on stage.

Tyla’s performance receives mixed reactions from fans. Image: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's performance receives mixed reactions.

Tyla is known for her energetic performances and dance moves, which have gone viral on social media. However, the star failed to impress fans when she recently took the stage.

A video of the star performing one of her hits was shared on TikTok by a user with the handle @vio1yyy. Take a look at the viral video below:

Fans react to Tyla's lukewarm performance

Social media users seemed unimpressed by Tyla's performance. Many said the Truth or Dare hitmaker seemed bored and tired while on stage. Others defended the singer, saying she's been busy lately.

@igorzdaughterO said:

"kanti? where's the energy she has when she's overseas 😩."

@Kelo💋 wrote:

"she always seems bored when she’s in SA😭"

@MasturaW added:

"Tyla is tired."

@Sego wrote:

"What’s going on here?? 😭"

@Sarah said:

"Not Tyla picking a bored outfit and bringing the same vibe 😂"

@Mabatho commented:

"She wants dollars not Rands guys 😅"

@Crystal De Swardt said:

"Y’all saying she doesn’t have energy but imagine you’re traveling, writing music, in the studio, doing meet and greets, etc literally 24/7. Being an artist is exhausting."

Tyla's song Water marks another milestone in the US

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has made history again. Since the release of her global hit Water, Tyla has been on a winning streak, and she flew the country's flag high again.

2024 was definitely Tyla's year. The Johannesburg-born singer and dancer broke records and won top local and international awards. Not only that, she collaborated with brands like Stanley and Victoria's Secret - and we couldn't be more proud.

