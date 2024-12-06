The Swazi-born DJ and producer Uncle Waffles had fans talking about her recent questioning photoshoot

The picture of Uncle Waffles with some older man was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, with some questioning the context of the photoshoot

Uncle Waffles’ recent photoshoot went viral. Image: Santiago Felipe/Brian Stukes

Social media users are now curious about Uncle Waffles' life overseas after her recent photoshoot went viral online.

Recently, a picture of the Tanzania hitmaker posing in bed with an unknown man raised many eyebrows on social media after the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared it on his Twitter (X) page.

The Swazi-born DJ was dressed in a sultry and revealing outfit in the picture. She was wearing a white shirt with pantyhose and heels. Some netizens even mentioned that the 24-year-old DJ and producer had a lot of explaining to do.

The picture was captioned:

"Uncle Waffles photographed by Mishaal Gangaram."

See the picture below:

Netizens question her photo

Many netizens flooded the comment section with questions, and some were curious if the old man was her blesser. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 questioned:

"So this is the uncle that eats the waffle?"

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"I don't know what it is, but something about this picture offends me."

@1blackteacup wrote:

"No, this looks creepy and not a flex."

@reallurh replied:

"This picture is not make sure."

@aj_millz wrote:

"It may seem as though she's not only focused on one career."

@ntswayiq commented:

"This photo is a little weird. I'm sorry, but it's giving Hollywood peedos vibes."

@Normanbooz responded:

"She needs to work on her demeanour. That mug is not giving, and this doesn't feel authentic. They don't look and feel like a couple."

