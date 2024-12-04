Kabza De Small recently made headlines on social media after a hilarious video of him was posted

In the video, the Amapiano king was seen helping a DJ who was struggling with his set

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kabza stepping up to help the struggling DJ

The South African Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small left many netizens shook with his recent stunt.

Earlier, an online user, @TheYanosUpdate, posted a clip showing the Scorpion Kings member stepping up and helping an unknown DJ fix his sound after he struggled with his set. The clip was posted on Twitter (X).

Many found this video of Kabza De Small helping out the DJ hilarious.

The clip was captioned:

"Only Kabza De Small can fix the sound during a DJ set."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@TruthOrPeace_ commented:

"That's his sound, he doesn't want DJs to destroy it."

@MoSepeng said:

"Sound system is expensive, and I completely understand why he jumped in to balance it."

@Scott_villa responded:

"He understands how much sound costs if you blow the sound system up."

@neau___money replied:

"Guys, the most irritating thing is hearing a song is not balanced when you know it can sound so much better. I don’t think this is about it being his sound."

@dik_tril_GP commented:

"It’s his sound. We’re talking about a system worth R2,5 Million, so guess he’s justified to do what he did."

@splinterlinter mentioned:

"All those guys aren't even monitoring the sound output and sound protection. He heard it by ear then proceeded to correct it, and always confirming with the monitors on the mixer and sound distribution display."

@Twomedouble replied:

"You can hear the difference after he fixed it."

