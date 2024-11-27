The South African Amapiano star Kabza De Small celebrated another year around the sun

The famous DJ and music producer recently turned 32 on Thursday, 227 November 2024

Many netizens couldn’t believe his age as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Kabza De Small celebrated his birthday. Image: @kabelomotha

The South African Amapiano giant and Scorpion King member, Kabza De Small, celebrated his special day on earth.

The talented DJ and music producer celebrated yet another year around the sun, turning 32 on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of Kabza De Small on his Twitter (X) page and wished him a happy birthday, but many netizens were stunned by the DJ’s age.

The post was captioned:

“Kabza De Small celebrates his 32nd birthday.”

See the post below:

Kabza De Small’s age shook netizens

Many netizens couldn’t believe how old Kabza De Small was as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to his age. Here’s what they had to say below:

@Joyfield16 wrote:

“Kabza is probably even older than Phori. Definitely not 32.”

@TshepisoReal said:

“He can’t be 32 years old for 5 years.”

@ManziniSimand responded:

“He’s 42 no ways.”

@dornsisa replied:

“Kabza can't be 32 bro, no ways.”

@XMbatha78198 tweeted:

“32? Aii guys Kabza De Small can’t be 32…”

@darkxxxnoir commented:

“No sleeping snaps from side chick this time please, you are a grown man now Scorpion King.”

@manv_sk mentioned:

“Happy birthday to the Amapiano king.”

@XekiHlongwane shared:

"32? It looks like I’m the only one who is not using soccer-age."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"He's been 32 so many times."

