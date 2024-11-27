A video of a loving husband spoiling his lovely wife for her birthday sparked drama on social media

The man is seen in a TikTok video surprising his wife with a pricey bag, and another special gift

Trolls, however, critiqued the couple’s home decor, saying the money could’ve been spent differently

Social media users can be a tough crowd, and one Mzansi man recently learned this the hard way.

Husband makes wife's bday special

The generous husband shared a TikTok video of his thoughtful birthday surprise for his wife. What should’ve been an online moment of celebration turned into a trolling session.

He gave his wife a bag worth R5,700, and Steve Madden sneakers. Her reaction was pure joy as she unwrapped her spoils.

TikTok video attracts online haters

The clip on the TikTok account @dlomo_ gained traction, with over 122,000 views. However, not everyone was here for the love fest.

Watch the video below:

Haters popped up, critiquing the couple’s living conditions and suggesting the money would’ve been better spent on renovations.

See some comments below:

@Tons said:

"R5,700 can get a pretty good couch. 😏"

@nature posted:

"R5K bag with a R195 price tag underneath. 🔥🔥"

@precedies commented:

"Haibo can I change couch, stove esi white ngasigcina ngogogo wami. Curtains yoh."

@Kemoratile mentioned:

"Our priorities are not the same. 😂😂😂"

@C_omboh wrote:

"Limpopo gent watching this thinking about how R4000 would’ve gone to simple electrical wiring."

@Senarrrrhhh stated:

"I just knew the comments were going to be banging. 😂😂😂😭😭😭"

@Yimloyimlo typed:

"Drip is forever, YOLO! Will renovate when we win the lottery. 🤭"

@Nokuthula_M added:

"The comments are crazy. As long as you are happy. People in the comments act like they contributed. She’s happy and I would be too."

