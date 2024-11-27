“R5,7k Can Get a Pretty Good Couch”: Mzansi Man Trolled After Splurging on Wife’s Birthday Gifts
- A video of a loving husband spoiling his lovely wife for her birthday sparked drama on social media
- The man is seen in a TikTok video surprising his wife with a pricey bag, and another special gift
- Trolls, however, critiqued the couple’s home decor, saying the money could’ve been spent differently
Social media users can be a tough crowd, and one Mzansi man recently learned this the hard way.
Husband makes wife's bday special
The generous husband shared a TikTok video of his thoughtful birthday surprise for his wife. What should’ve been an online moment of celebration turned into a trolling session.
He gave his wife a bag worth R5,700, and Steve Madden sneakers. Her reaction was pure joy as she unwrapped her spoils.
TikTok video attracts online haters
The clip on the TikTok account @dlomo_ gained traction, with over 122,000 views. However, not everyone was here for the love fest.
Watch the video below:
Haters popped up, critiquing the couple’s living conditions and suggesting the money would’ve been better spent on renovations.
See some comments below:
@Tons said:
"R5,700 can get a pretty good couch. 😏"
@nature posted:
"R5K bag with a R195 price tag underneath. 🔥🔥"
@precedies commented:
"Haibo can I change couch, stove esi white ngasigcina ngogogo wami. Curtains yoh."
@Kemoratile mentioned:
"Our priorities are not the same. 😂😂😂"
@C_omboh wrote:
"Limpopo gent watching this thinking about how R4000 would’ve gone to simple electrical wiring."
@Senarrrrhhh stated:
"I just knew the comments were going to be banging. 😂😂😂😭😭😭"
@Yimloyimlo typed:
"Drip is forever, YOLO! Will renovate when we win the lottery. 🤭"
@Nokuthula_M added:
"The comments are crazy. As long as you are happy. People in the comments act like they contributed. She’s happy and I would be too."
Man spoils wife with hardware gifts
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to honour her husband for believing in her dreams.
A TikTok video shows the unique gifts her man has been getting her recently to help her realise her dream of building rental accommodation.
