A South African woman shared a TikTok video celebrating her supportive husband

He surprises her with unique "gifts" like bricks and appliances to help her build her dream rental property

The heartwarming video sparked praise from viewers, who admired the husband's dedication and the couple's inspiring partnership

A man treated his wife to various building materials for her accommodation business. Image: @lesego_nana

A woman took to social media to honour her husband for believing in her dreams.

Man supports wife's dreams

A TikTok video shows the unique gifts her man has been getting her recently in order to help her realise her dream of building rental accommodation.

These 'gifts' include bricks, awnings and touch stoves, adding stunning touches and detail to her rental space.

"A man that supports your dreams, a husband I prayed for ❤️ ," @lesego_nana captioned the post.

Supportive husbands encourage their partners to pursue their goals and dreams, and @lesego_nana is truly fortunate to be in such a position.

Watch the video below:

SA swoons over husband's gesture

South African netizens responded to the video with awe as they commented on how blessed @lesego_nana was to have such an intentional and supportive man.

jerminahkekana756 commented:

"This is so beautiful, you are such an inspiration. And your husband is a man amongst men.

Nonzi♠️ commented:

"Whatever prayer you prayed when you where asking for a husband AMEN TO THAT ."

Jackie Pope replied:

"These are all great gifts ."

Karabo Molefe said:

"You are blessed bitso reamoleboga Ntate wa kwa gago, Modimo a le sireletse."

Pana beyps wrote:

"Be aware of the Hisense touch mama. As time goes the heat makes the digits disappear, and you can’t see which level of hot are your plates at. We changed it multiple times until we got Defy ❤️."

Kowkie447 replied:

"Hey sis. I never cried so hard as if it was mine. Congratulations."

user4721361557934 said:

"Mara lebathola kae heh coz wow."

Young wife appreciates hubby's cooking

In another story, Brielfy News reported that a young South African woman had social media users swooning after sharing a video appreciating her American husband's cooking.

A TikTok video shared by Likho Nonyongo shows her husband busy in the kitchen as he whips up dinner for the two of them.

The man is seen chopping vegetables and preparing a mouthwatering spaghetti dish. And he washed the dishes, too!

