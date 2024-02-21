A young wife took to social media to share her joy of having her husband prepare delicious meals for her

A TikTok video by Likho Nonyongo shows her husband cooking a spaghetti and mince dish for her

The man admitted that he loved cooking for his wife, leaving netizens in awe of the couple's young love

A young South African woman had social media users swooning after sharing a video appreciating her American husband's cooking.

Husband cooks for wife

A TikTok video shared by Likho Nonyongo shows her husband busy in the kitchen as he whips up dinner for the two of them.

The man is seen chopping vegetables and preparing a mouthwatering spaghetti dish. And he washed the dishes, too!

In the post, Likho shared that although she can cook, she doesn't mind settling for a packet of chips, grapes, and juice for dinner. But, thankfully, her husband enjoys cooking for her.

"I'm already spoiled, and I love it," a loved-up Likho shared.

SA left in awe

Netizens couldn't help but gush at the young couple and how adorable they were together. Others joked about how single they were and fanticised to have a love like Likho and her husbands'.

Thembekile Tsoari commented:

"Bahleka thina ."

Pimp named slick back said:

"If you look closely, you can see me crying on the floor."

Leng replied:

"We are mashed potatoes. We're no longer potatoes ."

Ray responded:

"'Correction: I love making dinners for my wife'."

ayanda dlamini said:

"Bashayeleni izandla bayathandana."

Aluwani Muavhi responded:

"Yoh nikhuluma kahle shame❤️."

Sibu replied:

"Nicabangani nge sthembu ."

Fez said:

"Wageza nezitsha? kodwa yini Jesu."

Miss_Gwams commented:

"Lalelani lalelanisiSingle."

