A young woman who studies at the University of Western Cape took to social media to honour her mother

In anTikTok video, the student is seen busy with her dentistry practicals as she acknowledges her mother's sacrificial love

The video struck a chord with Mzansi netizens, who responded with positive and encouraging words

A UWC dentistry student touched hearts with a TikTok video praising her mother's sacrifices for her education. Image: @mhilahhh

Source: TikTok

A University of Western Cape dentistry student took to social media to honour and thank her mother for her invaluable support and sacrifices.

Students thanks mom

@mhilahhh posted a TikTok video showing her hard at work doing her schoolwork and various practicals, which entailed advanced dental studies.

In her post, @mhilahhh thanked her mother, who sacrifices to pay for her university studies and res each year while making sure she has everything she needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"She is my superhero❤️ and every day I make it a point to make her proud❤️❤️" the student captioned her post.

The hefty cost of university studies

University and student accommodation fees can be very expensive, especially for self-funded students.

According to data from Old Mutual, BusinessTech states that data indicates that the average cost of sending a student to university in South Africa in 2023 stands at R55,900. This figure is projected to increase significantly, reaching an estimated R95,700 by 2030 and further rising to R177,200 by 2038.

SA shows UWC student love

The video garnered many views and several comments from netizens who were touched by @mhilahhh's heartfelt tribute to her selfless mother.

Katleho Peach commented:

"Same❤️mothers are heros❤️"

Nol replied:

"Look at you making her proud."

nqobilenjakazi wrote:

"Hey, I am a UWC first-year student doing BSc Biodiversity and Conservation Biology want to ask if is it possible for me to transfer to dentistry next year."

Gcogco said:

"This is what I wanna see, congratulations, babes."

Daughter shows joys of being a daddy's girl

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman took to social media to share how she just adores being a daddy's girl.

Zandile (@zandilesilo4) posted a TikTok video of her sharing sweet moments with her dad at home.

In the clip, Zandile is seen getting a foot rub from her dad as he watches TV as well as serving her father a hearty meal and a glass of juice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News