Netizens Question Cassper Nyovest About the Whereabouts of His Gardener: “We Want Innocent”
- Cassper Nyovest recently found himself being questioned by many netizens on social media
- This happened after the star posted an ad video that had his friends and domestic but not his loved gardener
- Many netizens were curious to know and find out about the whereabouts of his gardener, Innocent
The South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has made headlines again on social media as his fans had a question regarding his gardener.
SA demands answers from Cassper regarding his gardener's whereabouts
The South African hip hop rapper turned Christian had many netizens with a burning question for him after he posted a promo ad which involved some of his friends and domestic workers.
In the video he posted on his Twitter (X) page, Cassper Nyovest's gardener, Innocent, is not seen, making many netizens wonder where he is. Instead, another unfamiliar man is seen tending to the flowers in Cassper’s yard.
See the post below:
Netizens question Cassper Nyovest
Shortly after the talented hip hop rapper shared the ad on his social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with curiosity and questions about the whereabouts of his gardener. Here's what they had to say:
@ka_madesi wrote:
"Lol, I have a conspiracy about Innocent. I think he was starting to develop a crush on Cassper’s baby mama, and then Cass showed him the door. Lol, they were even doing TikTok videos together."
@MaboneJay said:
"Where's Inno? Your landscape Guru."
@ThokozaniStylez responded:
"Nyovi, where's Innocent?"
@NeoN53767138 commented:
"We want innocent."
@Sir_elleassgeh replied:
"What happened to innocent vele?"
@sibusiso4484 responded:
"What happened to Innocent Nyovi, does he still work for you?"
@habiray28 wrote:
"So that you can continue making money and we continue losing it. Give us another advice of generating extra cash except that one."
