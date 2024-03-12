Cassper Nyovest's love life is in the spotlight as he allegedly prepares to marry his childhood sweetheart, Pulane, after splitting from his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

Mzansi is comparing Thobeka and Pulane, some believe Thobeka is the better choice for Cass due to her reserved nature, while others think Pulane is the right fit for him

Fans expressed their opinions on the two women's beauty and Cassper's choice to marry Pulane instead of his baby mama

Cassper Nyovest's love life has been in the limelight lately. The rapper is allegedly getting ready to get married to his childhood sweetheart identified as Pulane, after parting ways with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi.

Fans are comparing Cassper Nyovest's ex-girlfriend Thobeka Majozi and his alleged fianceé Pulane. Image: @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter and @NationalUncle

Thobeka vs Pulane: Fans compare Cassper's women

Social media users caught the wind of Cassper Nyovest's alleged new lover and soon-to-be wife Pulane and she is already charting trends. Some fans feel Cassper should have married his baby mama Thobeka Majozi, while others think Pulane is the best choice.

A social media user with the handle @HermaineM started the conversation about who is more beautiful between the two ladies after sharing a collage of their pictures on his X page. Take a look at the post below:

Fans dish their thoughts on Thobeka and Pulane

As expected social media users chose their fighters. Many said Thobeka was the best fit for Cassper because she is reserved and lives a drama-free life. Others chose Pulane because they believed there was a reason why Mufasa was marrying her, not his baby mama.

@CPhaho32217 said:

"Pulane still hot she been hot since the prime Katlego Mphela days at Sundowns."

@wallexeyd wrote:

"I choose Thobeka."

@Insightshub_SA added:

"It’s Pulane for me "

@jawawa95 said:

"Both ladies are beautiful."

@CalliePhakathi added:

"He has a type yena tho, let a player play."

@Doroshni1 said:

"I respect his choice they're getting married only him knows why marry F2."

@SimsMagubane noted:

"Even if Thobeka didn’t have a baby with Casper they would have still separated. Compatibility is the issue here."

Cassper Nyovest confirms break up from baby mama Thobeka Majozi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest was invited to YouTuber Mpoomy Ledwaba's podcast, where he delved deeper into his personal life and addiction.

Speaking to the social media influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba, Cassper Nyovest shared that his addiction ruined his relationship with the mother of his child, Thobeka Majozi.

