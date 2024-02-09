Cassper Nyovest confessed that he had an addiction that cost him a relationship with the mother of his child

The rapper and Thobeka Majozi have a son named Khotso Izwe Phoolo, who turns four years old this year

The Mama I Made It hitmaker told Mpoomy Ledwaba on her YouTube podcast that he changed his life

Cassper Nyovest was invited to YouTuber Mpoomy Ledwaba's podcast, where he delved deeper into his personal life and addiction.

Cassper reveals he and Thobeka are no longer together

Speaking to the social media influencer Mpoomy Ledwaba, Cassper Nyovest shared that his addiction ruined his relationship with the mother of his child, Thobeka Majozi.

The rapper welcomed a son with Thobeka Majozi in 2020, and he will turn four years old in September.

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he has been single for two years now.

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.”

Cassper admits addiction ruined his relationship

The Mama I Made It rapper told Mpoomy Ledwaba that he was addicted to having sexual relationships with multiple women. There was a time when he would drive at 3 AM to meet up with other women while Thobeka and Khotso were asleep.

“God was showing me that I was destroying myself with sexual relationships. You’re having difficulties with women because you only see one thing.”

Cassper turns his life around

The rap star has been very candid about turning his life around. Cassper is a born-again Christian who told Mpoomy how life had humbled him.

"I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up."

Watch a snippet below:

