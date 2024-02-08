Cassper Nyovest has undergone a profound transformation after embracing Christianity, sharing his journey from addictions to redemption

In a candid interview with podcaster Mphumi Ledwaba, he revealed struggling with addictions, including sexual immorality and ego, before finding solace in his faith

His openness about his past struggles and newfound faith has inspired many on social media, with users praising his vulnerability and the positive impact of his story

Cassper Nyovest is a new man after being born again. The star has been preaching the gospel for some months lately. He opened up about his struggles during a recent interview.

Cassper Nyovest opens up about giving his life to God. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest shares why he became a born-again Christian

Award-winning SA rapper Cassper Nyovest recently got candid about the life he lived before giving his life to Christ. The star who has made it clear that he is now living a new life sat down with popular podcaster Mphumi Ledwaba and got candid about his life.

Speaking in a short video shared on Instagram, Mufasa said he struggled with addictions and it took God's intervention to set him free. He said:

"I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up."

Cassper Nyovest hailed for being open about his journey

Social media users said Cassper Nyovest is their inspiration. Many showered the rapper with praise for being candid about his experiences.

@rachelkolisi said:

"Lord knows we NEED more men being vulnerable and honest, specially about addiction! Massive respect ."

@lornamaseko commented:

"This is so refreshing. So happy you found Jesus. Best decision of your life. ❤️"

@reexo added:

"Wow Fifi ❤️❤️. I’m so proud of you for this. Young people need to understand this. Let’s normalise God and reject the devil. Let’s embarrass the devil "

@dumi_mkokstadsa noted:

"Been saying there’s something happening in this brothers life…. We thank the Lord for what He has began doing in this brothers life. We pray for further deeper growth In Christ. Nabantu babone ehambisa okwakhe!!! "

@gabisilet wrote:

"Yabona ke !!!! God is just showing off lana. This is beautiful to watch and listen to. How many lives are gonna be saved becoz of this."

Cassper Nyovest treats himself to new Mercedes-Benz

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper Cassper Nyovest indulged in a grand start to February. He unwrapped a brand-new Mercedes Benz as a lavish gift to himself.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, he posted visuals collecting the whip from the dealership. The musician captioned the post with a heartfelt, "Thank you, Jesus."

Source: Briefly News