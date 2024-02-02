Cassper Nyovest is embracing a new approach since his spiritual transformation, sharing motivational messages and urging followers to do right

He reflected on his past behaviour, admitting to fighting on social media to make others feel his pain but now realizes it's futile and seeks to please God

Nyovest said he forgives online trolls, asking them to pray for softened hearts, and fans react with mixed opinions

Cassper Nyovest is moving differently since being born again. The rapper has been sharing motivational messages on his pages and encouraging fans and followers to do the right thing.

Cassper Nyovest shared a heartwarming post about insecurities. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest forgives online trolls

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to his X page to open up about his insecurities. The star who has been preaching the gospel for a while now said he used to fight a lot on social media because he wanted people to feel the same pain they caused him. He wrote:

"I used to fight a lot on this app. I wanted to make people feel the pain they made me feel and I wanted to belittle them. I realised that there’s no point. 1 It doesn’t please God. 2 It doesn’t take my insecurities away. 3. They are God’s children too, they might be lost, bitter and mean but he loves them too."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Cassper Nyovest forgives trolls who used to bully him

The days of Cassper Nyovest engaging in heated arguments with his followers on social media are over. The rapper said those who like to troll him and fire unnecessary shots at him should pray for God to soften their hearts. He added:

"So to anyone throwing jabs and comments at me, I forgive you all. I love you and I pray God softens your heart so you feel for us. We are people!! I know we look like superheroes but we are just human beings and we hurt, just like you.

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's touching post

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on Mufasa's heartfelt post.

@vuyosimawo_ wrote:

"Should have sent that to the late legendary @akaworldwide."

@siveeetyhali added:

"Am glad u mentioned insecurities the way you were dealing with them was slowly becoming your downfall."

@scissor_lehipp added:

"Nyovi is about to drop a gospel album, I can feel it."

Cassper Nyovest and alleged girlfriend spark fierce debate online

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is out on vacation with his close friends and rumoured new girlfriend. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is allegedly dating a popular influencer, Pulane, who was also spotted at the rapper's All White Party.

Twitter (X) detectives never rest and are always one step ahead. Sanelenkosi recently shared some details suggesting that Cassper Nyovest was seeing someone else.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News