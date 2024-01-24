Netizens seem to have uncovered Cassper Nyovest's alleged new girlfriend

The rapper is said to be dating a lady by the name of Pulane, who he has been seen with on multiple occasions

Netizens debated on whether the rapper was seeing someone new, considering that his baby mama is allegedly expecting their second baby

Cassper Nyovest and his rumoured girlfriend sparked a heated debate among netizens. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is out on vacation with his close friends and rumoured new girlfriend. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is allegedly dating a popular influencer, Pulane, who was also spotted at the rapper's All White Party.

Cassper Nyovest's alleged new girlfriend uncovered

Twitter (X) detectives never rest and are always one step ahead. sanelenkosi recently shared some details suggesting that Cassper Nyovest was seeing someone else.

According to the tweep, Cassper Nyovest took his close friends on vacation to Sun City in the North West province, and his girlfriend, Pulane tagged along. sanelenkosi proceeded to share clips from the friendcation and some photos of Pulane:

"Pulane also attended Casspers Billiato All White Party to support her man."

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's alleged girlfriend

Netizens are stunned by the rumours of Cassper's new missus, with some asking about his baby mama, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, who is allegedly pregnant with their second child:

Tunechiress asked:

"Isn't Thobeka preggies or something?"

Cindyswa_m was curious:

"Where's the baby mama? Is she not expecting again?"

Ihhashi_Turkei was confused:

"Is the baby mama not expecting her second baby?"

BaartmanZandi argued:

"Do you see that being a baby mama doesn't do anything for you?"

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that the relationship had been going on for a while:

mpho_shami said:

"A mate of mine told me about this about two or three years ago."

Mimi_Saaz wrote:

"Well, at least their secret lasted for some time."

gfromdablockk posted:

"It's been years, guys!"

sanelenkosix asked:

"So you guys knew about this relationship all along and let Bexx fall pregnant?"

Cassper Nyovest shares inspiring message with fans

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of the rapper's inspiring messages that moved fans to tears:

Tekolo Theka said:

"I love your transformation!"

Mufasa has built a strong following of supporters who have grown to love his spiritual side, where some affectionately refer to him as "Pastor Nyovest."

