Fans of the 018 rapper Cassper Nyovest defended him after a peep said he is the most overrated rapper in Mzansi

The man was interviewed for a YouTube video where he mentioned his favourite rapper was Maglera Doe Boy

Mzansi came guns blazing at the man and spoke about all the things Cassper Nyovest has achieved

Fans did not take it lightly when a peep saying Cassper Nyovest is overrated. Image: Oupa Bopape

Cassper Nyovest was deemed an overrated rapper by a hip-hop fan. This ruffled many feathers who bragged about Cassper Nyovest's discorgraphy.

Man says Cassper is overrated, compares him to Maglera Doe Boy

In a video posted by @Sfundo_dlamean, a man spoke about his favourite rapper and his least favourite. He mentioned how Maglera Doe Boy is his favourite rapper because he has versatility and he raps about things he relates to.

When asked in the YouTube video who he finds to be overrated, the man says Cassper Nyovest. He then asked the interviewer to mention one Cassper Nyovest song that changed his life, and it was crickets.

Mzansi peeps defend Cassper Nyovest

Fans of the 018 rapper defended him, and many spoke about all the things Cassper Nyovest has achieved.

@NtMihlali argued:

"People are acting like they never liked Cassper Nyovest until new hip hop artists surfaced that they preferred over Cassper, which is okay. But talking bad on Cassper like y'all never filled up that stadium?????? Like he wasn't one of the most played artists in SA? Dementia ke leyo

@Surpahh said:

"Until y'all favs do what Cassper Nyovest did! Y'all need to shut up!!!"

@Tshepixo__21 said:

"I would ask him to give me one Doe Boy verse that changed his life!!! (no disrespect to Maglera) You may dislike Cassper Nyovest but do not talk nonsense!!! Tell this short man to listen to "I hope you brought it."

@Celebrity_Coner said:

"No Cassper slander will be tolerated. He has bad songs but is not overrated. He put SA hip hop on a different level and created a blueprint for niggas to start eating with no labels. Even the yanos people copied his blueprint."

@TTigersstor added:

"Funny enough, Cassper is one of the few rappers that have outdone Maglera on their own song. Cassper has the better verse on 018."

Cassper marks 10 years since Doc Shebeleza

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest marked 10 years since the release of his hit song Doc Shebeleza.

The rapper expressed gratitude to his fans for the support they have given him and mentioned that he was humbled by the experience.

Cassper Nyovest let loose on his plans for the next decade, revealing that he is focusing more on his spiritual side.

