Rapper Cassper Nyovest allegedly proposed to his childhood friend Pulane from Mahikeng

The pair are allegedly getting married on Saturday, 16 March 2024, and are having their traditional wedding

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the allegations of Cassper Nyovest marrying his childhood friend

Cassper Nyovest allegedly proposed to his childhood friend Pulane. Image: Oupa Bopape

Rapper Cassper Nyovest made headlines on social media after confirming his breakup with his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. Now he is trending as rumours of him tying the knot went viral.

Cassper Nyovest allegedly proposes to his childhood friend

The social media streets have been buzzing after news of Cassper Nyovest was shared online. The star went viral again after his alleged new girlfriend sparked a fierce online debate.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has allegedly proposed to his childhood friend Pulane. The couple is said to be getting married this coming Saturday, 16 March 2024 and will have a traditional wedding that day.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a picture of the star's alleged wedding invite on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Pulane says YES to Cassper Nyovest. According to Maphepha Ndaba, Cassper Nyovest is allegedly getting married to his childhood friend Pulane, who's from Mahikeng, on the 16th of March."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's alleged wedding

Shortly after the news was shared about Cassper getting "married" circulated on social media, many netizens reacted:

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Cassper knows the game. If she has a child, don’t settle with her.. even if the child is yours. Go look for hot women without children and marry them!"

@Ori_RSA said:

"It should be mandatory to take your baby mama as a first wife because who’s gonna be a stepdad because of Cassper Nyovest?"

@gomolemohey responded:

"As women, we don’t have it easy. Imagine getting pregnant just to become a ‘baby mama’ while they marry someone else."

@faahfie tweeted:

"A good marriage is based on friendship. And this lady knew him when he wasn’t the Cassper nyovest we know today. Good move, cassper."

@reaschwarz commented:

"What’s up with gents impregnating women and then leaving them as single mothers only to go and cuff someone else? it’s disgusting. and the excuse he used to justify playing thobeka majozi was bullsh*t, if you ask me."

@Lethabo4991 stated:

"A man always knows who he'll marry."

Cassper Nyovest shares inspiring message with fans

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of the rapper's inspiring messages that moved fans to tears: Tekolo Theka said:

"I love your transformation!"

Mufasa has built a strong following of supporters who have grown to love his spiritual side, where some affectionately refer to him as "Pastor Nyovest."

