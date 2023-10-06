The South African music and entertainment industry has seen tremendous growth over the years, becoming one of the most recognised in Africa and the world. The growth of the industry also means the growth of the artists, especially the pioneers.

You can't talk about the SA entertainment industry without mentioning the OGs DJ Black Coffee and DJ Fresh. The two are undoubtedly the most famous DJs in Mzansi and other countries.

Take a look at DJ Black Coffee and DJ Fresh's impressive car collections. Image: @realblackcoffee and @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

The fame and hard work also come with some perks and privileges such as fancy houses and cars. Briefly News takes a closer look at the stars' mouthwatering car collections and their worths.

A look at DJ Black Coffee's multi-million car collection

DJ Black Coffee is undoubtedly one of the most successful musicians in South Africa and Africa. The star has performed in many international countries and has rubbed shoulders and worked with stars like Drake.

It is no surprise that the Grammy Award-winning businessman and music producer has a garage that can easily be mistaken for an American rapper's garage.

1. DJ Black Coffee's Bently Flying Spur

Social media has played an important role in giving fans a glimpse of celebrities wealth, even for some who don't brag like DJ Black Coffee.

The star is an owner of a stunning Bentley Flying Spur. According to cars.co.za, the whip ranges between five and seven million Rands, depending on the make and model.

Black Coffee was gifted the luxurious whip by Canadian rapper Drake. Taking to his Instagram page at the time, he wrote:

"Shout out to @champagnepapi for the @officialnocta gear gift,it came right on time. More life King❤️"

2. Mercedes Benz G-Class worth R2.7 million

DJ Black Coffee certainly has an eye for pricey German machines. The star also took to social media to share a picture posing in his R2.7 million black whip.

He captioned the post with a verse from the Bible that says:

"Be still and know that I am God."

3. DJ Black Coffee's stunning blue McLaren GT

DJ Black Coffee is among the few SA celebrities who owns McLarens. Other famous people who have flaunted the car include rapper Cassper Nyovest, soccer player and musician Andile Mpisane andThe Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson.

The star had Mzansi at a stand still when he stepping out rolling in his blue McLaren GT. He rightfully captioned the post:

"Summer Blues"

4. DJ Black Coffee posses next to his Rolls Royce Ghost

At this point, Mzansi deserves a reality television show about DJ Black Coffee's impressive car collection. The star reportedly only uses his Rolls Royce Ghost when he is in the US. He gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his whip when he shared it online.

5. DJ Black Coffee reportedly owns a Maserati worth R1.6M

According to Car Things, the internationally acclaimed music producer is also an owner of a Maserati worth a cool R1.6 million.

No one really knows how many cars DJ Black Coffee owns, but one thing we all know is that he has an eye for luxury and speed.

DJ Fresh's car and motorbike collection worth R7.5 million

DJ Fresh is also among the most famous DJs in South Africa. The star who has been in the industry for decades has also managed to put together an impressive car collection that can easily be any car enthusiast's dream.

The star who is a big fan of cars and motorcycles reportedly has one of the biggest and best car collections in Mzansi. Speaking about his love of cars during an interview on 702. in August 2019, he revealed that he bought a car every year for 10 years. He said:

"I used to waste money on cars for instance. In my nine or ten years at YFM, I was literally buying almost a car a year at some stage until my good friend DJ Oskido pulled me to the side and said why don't you rather get a property a year if you must splurge?"

According to Buzz South Africa, some of the cars that DJ Fresh owns include a R780 000 Jeep Wrangler, a Mercedes Benz C63 coupe valued at R116 000, a Saab Station Wagon 5 Series BMW which is estimated to cost R582 000, a R970 000 Chevrolet Tahoe, an Audi RS Avante worth R1.9 million and last but certainly not least a Grand Cherokee SRT V8 for R970 000.

In addition to his car collection worth millions, the star is also a motorcycle enthusiast who has reportedly forked out thousands for his hobby. He took to his Instagram page to joke about his obsession with bikes. He wrote:

"My main issue with riding is that you end wanting to get every dam* accessory! More so if it’s a helmet that actually fits you #YesItDOESfit ‍♂️"

The Big Dawg is also a proud owner of a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth a little over half a million, a Yamaha R1 worth R290 000 and a R447 000 Saxon Warlord.

RHOD Star Jojo Robinson congratulates Nonku Williams on her new BMW M8 worth R3.5 million: “I’m so proud”

Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams recently added a new whip to her car collection and Jojo Robinson is super proud of her.

The reality TV star headed to her Instagram page to share pictures of Nonku's new car alongside a sweet caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News