The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla keeps on securing the bag as she reaches another milestone

The Water hitmaker recently became the first black female artist to have the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Tyla's recent accomplishment

Tyla's album reached another milestone on Spotify. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla never fails to make her country proud as she reaches another milestone.

Tyla's album becomes most-streamed on Spotify

After beating the greatest pop singer of the century, Beyoncé, the 22-year-old Grammy Award winner Tyla, continued to climb the success ladder even higher.

Recently, it was reported that the Water hitmaker's album, TYLA, became the most-streamed album by a Black female artist released this year on Spotify. @BuzzingPop announced the news on Twitter (X).

The post was captioned:

"‘TYLA’ by Tyla is now the most-streamed album by a Black female artist released this year on Spotify."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tyla's achievement

Shortly after the news about Tyla's milestone was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Minahil42298354 commented:

"Tyla makes history! Proud of her."

@NickChampionn replied:

"Yeah, that's because it's including the Streams of Water, her hit single. This song carried the whole album and streams."

@michaelcareyyy said:

"Such a solid debut album!!! So excited to see what else she has in store."

@Ariel130704 responded:

"Ok, I did my research and even if she’s considered “Coloured” in South Africa, in the US she might fit the category of a black artist. Y’all don’t need to fight about everything."

@Num1Defender mentioned:

"Wizkid's never getting that amount of streams in one album."

@aalwaystweets replied:

"She's not black. Use her proper race."

Tyla gets real about making mistakes

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer opening up about the challenges of living in the public eye.

She reflected on her missteps, saying navigating superstardom was hard to learn.

Source: Briefly News