The South African Grammy award winner, Tyla, has done it again as she beat the legendary pop singer of the century

Recently, it was confirmed that Tyla's album had surpassed Beyoncé's album

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyla surpassing Beyoncé

The South African Grammy award winner Tyla never fails to make her country proud, as she recently beat the greatest pop singer of the century.

According to reports by @ThePopStuff, the success of the Water hitmaker's debut album, TYLA, has been recorded since its release in December 2023. It is said to have become the seventh best-selling female album, even beating Beyoncé!

"TYLA by Tyla is now the #1 most streamed album by a black female artist released in 2024, surpassing “Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé."

Netizens react to Tyla beating Beyoncé

Many netizens were in awe after learning that our very own Tyla surpassed Beyoncé with her album. Many flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@nobydy661 commented:

"Tyla ending Wizkid as well, becoming the biggest African artist right before our very eyes."

@getawaykunt wrote:

"Not Tyla ending THEE greatest artist of the century help."

@phonywizard said:

"Beyoncé still remains as the greatest pop star of this century."

@KingMara2 responded:

"Beyoncé is still the greatest pop star of this century, keep crying."

@onlyonce___ replied:

"Congratulations, Tyla! Congratulations, Beyoncé, for being the greatest artist of the 21st century, regardless of numbers!"

@oladapotobi2 wrote:

"They choose her to be there and nothing more. Beyonce was the one because they chose her to be too. If you are not chosen, there's nothing you can do. And when they are tired of you, you will know too."

@anaialator_ tweeted:

"Cowboy Carter was so bad I’m sorry I have to break my silence."

@p5lovesmoss said:

"I haven't heard anything from Tyla but i get it, Beyoncé's an amazing artist but cowboy carter wasn't her best project to be honest, iconic sure, but not as good as renaissance or some of her prior projects."

Tyla gets real about making mistakes

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer opening up about the challenges of living in the public eye.

She reflected on her missteps, saying navigating superstardom was hard to learn.

