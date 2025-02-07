The South African actor Bonko Khoza recently bagged a new role in an upcoming series iThonga

The former The Wife actor will star alongside Sibongile and The Dlaminis' actress Ayanda Borotho

M-Net's Public Relations Specialist, Portia Hlongwane shared with Briefly News what the new series is all about

Actor Bonko Khoza bagged a new role. Image: Supplied

The South African talented actor Bonko Khoza keeps on thriving and cashing in the bag as he recently landed himself a new role in an upcoming series.

Recently, Mzansi Magic excitedly announced that the former The Wife actor Bonko Khoza will star in the new upcoming Mzansi Magic series iThonga alongside Ayanda Borotho and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also shared the news about Khoza landing a new role on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Bonko Khoza leads new series. Khoza stars in a new Mzansi Magic series called iThonga. He takes on the dual role of playing twins, Banele and Sanele, who ‘share a soul’. The series premieres in March 2025."

M-Net's Public Relations Specialist, Portia Hlongwane shared with Briefly News what the new series is all about.

She said:

"iThonga explores this concept through Banele and Sanele, twin brothers on opposite journeys—one embracing the light, the other consumed by darkness—yet their destinies remain intertwined.

"Set against the stunning landscapes of KwaZulu-Natal, the drama unravels in a world of construction mafias, betrayal, and an inescapable fate. As Banele and Sanele’s paths collide, their separate lives merge into one gripping story."

Director of Local Entertainment Channels Shirley Adonisi also shared with Briefly News:

"This series focuses on the mystical and unshakable bond between twins and the lengths they will go to, to protect each other’s legacy against any negative forces at play. It’s a powerful blend of culture, family and the unseen forces that bind twins together!"

Neli Sibiya also stars in the new series with Bonko Khoza. Image: Supplied

