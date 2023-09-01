Bonko Khoza and his wife went on a vacation, and they shared their adventures on Instagram

The couple seems to have enjoyed more of the outdoors as in one of the posts, they were basking under the sun in the pool

The Wife actor Bonko Khoza, however, nearly drowned in the pool but kept it together in one funny video clip

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Mzansi is here for the adorable content from Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza.

The 'Collision' star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza enjoy the outdoors while on vacation. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

The Khoza's enjoy some time out

Former The Wife star Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza, went on a vacation and shared their adventures on Instagram.

The couple seems to have enjoyed more of the outdoors, as in one of the posts, they were basking under the sun in the pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In one clip, Bonko Khoza nearly drowned in the pool but kept it together.

He captioned the post:

"Don’t mind the part where I almost drown."

Mzansi left in stitches, poke fun at Bonko

The post gave his followers a chuckle. Especially after he asked Lesego Khoza to edit the part where he almost drowned.

This is what netizens had to say.

hunganindlovu joked:

"Athi “we can edit that out”. I love you guys."

simzngema laughed:

"Definitely a “keep rolling, we’ll fix it in post” moment."

_sihle_xx advised:

"Please get it together."

callherthato said:

"You can edit that out."

_kertrice said:

"It’s how calmly the “we can edit that out” was said."

sheer_dee gushed:

"The last slide."

nolo_seabi said:

"We’ll fix it in the post, ok!"

joe_human said:

"I’m minding it."

lwazycakes gushed:

"I love what I see."

Bonko and Lesego welcomed baby girl

Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza met 10 years ago at an art school they both attended. After eight years of dating, they got married. Two years into their marriage, they got pregnant with their first baby.

After the epic pregnancy reveal, she shared that they were expecting a baby girl.

Bonko Khoza and Lesego's uMembeso

Briefly News previously reported that, Bonko Khoza shared pictures of his uMembeso with Lesego Khoza.

The traditional wedding took place in March this year at the actor's home. The Khoza's tied the knot a year before their uMembeso.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News