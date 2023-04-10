Is Bonko Khoza related to Abdul Khoza? Here is everything about the actor

Mqhele Zulu (Bonko Khoza) is one of the characters in a story on unscrupulous business dealings in the TV show, The Wife. Bonginkosi was born in Johannesburg and bears a similar name to actor Abdul Khoza. They even acted as brothers, but are they real brothers? Do they have a connection? Khoza is a popular name in South Africa, and several people use the surname.

Photo: Bonginkosi Khoza on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These two actors have no biological relations but are friends. They are often featured in South African TV shows.

Who is Bonginkosi Khoza?

This is the full name of the South African actor known by the stage name Bonko. Expectedly, Bonko 's private life has been the centre of concern among his fans. This article features his relationship with Abdul Khoza.

Bonko Khoza's profile

Name Bonginkosi Khoza Nickname Bonko Gender Male Date of birth August 13 1991 Age (2023) 32 years Place of birth Johannesburg Ethnicity African Nationality South African Education Diploma in performance and theatre Alma mater The National School of the Arts Occupation Actor, voice-over artist Marital status Married Wife Lesego Khoza Instagram @bonkokhoza Facebook Bonginkosi Khoza (Cosmo)

When was Bonko Khoza born?

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 13, 1991, the voice-over artist attended the National School of Arts to complete his high school education. Bonko Khoza’s age as of 2023 is 32.

Where does Bonko Khoza come from?

The gifted actor is a South African. He spent his childhood in Gauteng.

Bonko is South African, and he comes from Johannesburg. Photo: @bonkokhoza on Instagram (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Are Abdul and Bonko Khoza related?

The two are not brothers. Bonko Khoza's formative years were spent in Johannesburg, South Africa, while Abdul was born on August 14, 1987, in KwaMashu, a village close to Durban in the KwaZulu- Natal state. Despite his fame, there is no information on Bonko Khoza's brothers.

How old is Abdul Khoza?

The star will be 35 years old as of 2023. After finishing school, he spent four years in the South African army before working as a fireman for the following three years. Then, the actor left his firefighter career to concentrate on performing.

Is Abdul on Instagram?

The award-winning actor is on Instagram. He has over 431k people following him.

Bonko's education and career

The actor completed a fine arts degree and graduated from the National School of Arts in 2009. Soon after, he started working in advertising before enrolling at the Market Theatre Laboratory to study performance and theatre techniques. As a skilled voice actor, Bonko was featured in DStv, Nedbank, and Vodacom commercials.

Why did Bonko Khoza leave The Wife?

The television star did not return for the show's third season. His battle with anxiety was a significant factor in his decision to leave the role he had served for a considerable amount of time.

The South African celebrity starred in Professionals in 2020, and The Mauritanian was his next acting role (2021). In the Netflix original series The Brave Ones, he portrayed the supporting lead.

Bonko Khoza in the Woman King

The seasoned voice artist will turn 32 years old in 2023. Photo: Bonginkosi Khoza on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2022, he played the role of Boma in The Woman King as a lieutenant to the great king Oba Ade. This historical drama set in the Kingdom of Dahomey centres on Nanisca and Nawi, two militant women. The women get together to battle foes who have enslaved their people and destroyed everything they hold dear.

Who is Bonko Khoza's real wife?

The actor is married to Lesego, who played Lindiwe in the BET opera Isono. She was born on April 18, 1991; thus, in 2023, she will be 32 years old. When they first connected in 2013, Bonko and Lesego were 22 years old, and after eight years of courting, they married. Bonko Khoza's wife is South African and lives in Johannesburg.

After completing his acting training, Bonko Khoza has been in several projects. His most notable performance was as Mqhele Zulu in the Showmax television series Hlomu - The Wife. Bonko and Abdul Khoza are not brothers, even though some assume they are because of their similar names. They are not related by blood, but they are merely co-actors.

READ ALSO: South Africa's The Wife: Cast, episodes, series, soundtrack and season

Briefly.co.za also published an article about a drama produced in South Africa. The Wife is a telenovela serial produced in South Africa that follows the lives of eight Zulu brothers who rise from a criminal family, as seen through the eyes of their wives.

Many actors who appeared in The Wife, released in 2021, are mentioned in this article.

Source: Briefly News