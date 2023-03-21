Who is Ch'cco, the artist behind the hit song 'Nkao Tempela'?

Amapiano is one of South Africa's biggest music genres, with specific big names dominating the scene throughout the years. However, a new wave of talent has emerged, including rising star Ch'cco. Here, we detail the star's biography, including Ch'cco’s real name and age.

Also most commonly known by his professional moniker, Ch'cco’s real name is Shiko Matlebjane. He has become increasingly popular in the last two years since his music has become more mainstream. Here is his profile summary before we discuss his biggest songs to date and other interesting facts about his personal life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Shiko Matlebjane Nickname Ch'cco Date of birth February 2000 (exact date not confirmed) Age 23 years of age (2023) Birthplace Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Tshwane, Gauteng, South Africa (last reported) Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children None Profession Musical artist Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube

Ch'cco’s Amapiano career fully kicked off after the hit song Nkao Tempela, but he has a brand new song, Dzepa, out. It was released in January 2023 and already had over 225 000 views on YouTube.

Who sang Nkao Tempela?

His biggest song to date is Nkao Tempela, the song most widely associated with his rise to fame. Talented South African musical duo Mellow & Sleazy feature on the hit, with FakeLove, also credited.

When was the Nkao Tempela music video released?

The song's official video release premiered via YouTube on 2 June 2022 to critical acclaim.

His biggest song to date is ‘Nkao Tempela’. Photo: @chiccoalot on Instagram (modified by author)

Ch'cco’s age

Ch'cco’s birthday is not confirmed, but his social media posting hints at a February birthday. Based on other online reports, his birth year is 2000, making him 23 years old in 2023.

Ch'cco’s girlfriend

There is no official confirmation of his dating life, and it is assumed that he does not have a girlfriend.

Ch'cco’s songs

To date, these are the songs associated with the star:

Red Flags (2019)

Sharp (feature, 2021)

Kwaziyo (feature, 2021)

Ivy League (feature, 2021)

Impractical (2019)

Nkao Tempela (2021)

Pele Pele (2022)

Banyana Ke Bafana (2022)

Dzepa (2022)

Amawele (2022)

Ch'cco’s social media profiles

Ch'cco’s Instagram is @chiccoalot, with 269,000 followers. His Twitter handle is @chiccoalot, with 16,400 followers, and you can find his YouTube handle under @chcco244, with 41,800 subscribers.

Ch'cco may be relatively new to the music scene compared to others in the Amapiano genre. Still, his colossal success has proven that although he is just starting, he is already a well-loved artist with a bright future.

